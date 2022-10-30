The Best 11 CES Products in 2022 You Must Buy

It’s great to see the latest and best upcoming CES (Consumer Electronics Show) products. However, only some of these products will launch this year, which we can sign as the best 11 CES products in 2022.

There are always many exciting and best CES products like massive televisions or futuristic PC gaming setups coming every year. But, small-sized CES products are also noteworthy to catch attention.

In the field of CES, many fascinating ideas are seen, but in reality, only a few transforms into products you can buy. What we’re going to see as the best 11 CES products in 2022, can be discussed based on confirmation from the origin.

All the things discussed here are either available or will be on the market in the latter part of this year. Let’s check the list.

1. Garmin Venu 2 Plus (New hot attraction in smartwatch circuit)

Garmin Venu 2 Plus has upgraded from the Garmin Venu @ and Garmin Venu 2S models by adding a speaker and microphone. That means you can now take calls and send texts fastly from the watch tied to your wrist. It retains all the great trackers previously added and adds an AMOLED display that’s clear in daylight. Besides, one feature keeps it ahead of the competitors. Garmin Venu 2 Plus has a battery that lasts up to 9 days on a single charge. The new watch is available only in the size of 43 mm. This is surely one of the best CES products in 2022.

Price: $450

2. Jabra Elite 4 Active (Affordable real wireless earbuds)

This compact earbud is a device of ergonomic design, is comfortable, and has active noise cancellation. With the capacity of seven hours of playtime, these fully waterproof tools give you protection against sweat or change of weather.

Price: $120

3. Chipolo Card Spot (No chance to lose your wallet)

Chipolo Card Spot connects your personal items with a companion app that assists you to find everything in a moment. This time Chipolo is going to release a wallet finder that can easily enter your card slots. This slim IPX5-rated water-resistant device hits up to 105dB when its alarm is ringing. Its battery lasts up to two years. This unlosable wallet is surely one of the best CES products in 2022.

Price: $35

4. AnkerWork B600 Video Bar (An All-in-one device)

With dual speakers, 2K resolution, built-in-light, and a four-mic array, this AnkerWork B600 Video Bar will take your remote calls and the creation of basic content to a new level. This device has no webcam. However, AnkerWork B600 Video Bar can make you more presentable during video conferences or meetings, with its key light and image enhancement feature. The Video Bar comes has also a feature called MagicSight that can automatically adjust the lights as well as the white balance. with the front-facing slider, you can even tweak the lights yourself. Changes to color temperature and brightness can also be made via its companion app, which made it one of the best CES products in 2022.

Price: $185

5. Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 (A top-of-the-game router)

This year, Asus is bringing some exciting products, among which there is this quad-band gaming router with four separate bands of traffic. With both 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands, this high-powered device offers astonishing transfer rates of up to 4.8 Gbps. This updated version also gets an expansion of up to a 64-bit quad-core CPU. Aus ROG Rapture GT-AXE 16000 is going to be in the market in the first quarter of 2022.

Price: $649

6. Dell XPS 13 Plus (The premium product with simple bodyline)

This new laptop of sleek, slim, and modern design has a new keyboard going edge to edge and no distinct touchpad. Here function keys of this one of the best CES products in 2022 are new function key row that is touch-controlled and set between Fn keys and media controls. With the 4K OLED screen and 28-watt Intel processors, this device is expected to launch in spring.

Price: $1,119.

7. Razer zephyr Pro (An amped-up wearable air purifier)

This device is the upgraded version of Razer zephyr, where the built-in voice amp is added. The price of this version is going to be a bit higher, but between the slice cone seal and the functional fans, to be highlighted was an issue. The debut of the amped version is on the launching pad this year, however, it’ll cost $ 50 more than the original. The rest of the specifications would remain the same.

Price: $ 149

8. Belkin Wemo Video Doorbell (From smart home brands to home security)

The Wemo smart doorbell offers premium options, along with standard options like two-way talk, live streaming, and activity zones. In addition, this amazing and one of the best CES products in 2022 includes features like a 178-degree field of view, end-to-end encryption, person, animal, and vehicle alerts, and facial recognition compatible with Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video set. It’s going to be launched two months later; pre-orders have also started.

Price: $250

9. Motorola MA1 (Game-changing Wireless adapter)

To take the Android Auto experience to next level, Motorola MA1 is an exciting and effective instrument. Its 5gHz Wi-Fi connection makes the media transmission very fast. Hence, you don’t have to plug in your phone to it for communicating with the car. As this device launched this January, you can pre-order it now.

Price: $90

10. LG S95QR Soundbar (Sleek and smart sound system)

This is LG’s first five-channel system with a super active center channel. This incredible and one of the best CES products in 2022 will allow the voice to come out from whatever you’re watching in such a way that it would feel like you’re in the theatre.

With the specifications like IMAX Enhanced Support, DTS support, and Dolby support, it’s surely going to be the best audio service at home for 2022.

Price: LG has not announced the price yet; however, the price of the previous version was close to $ 1,700.

11. Coway Airmega Icons (The smartest air purifier)

Coway is giving the CES of 2022 the first smart air purifier that has a wireless charging station. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, this air purifier has the capacity to cover a 700-square-foot space. You can run it whenever you need with its different times of daytimers. Besides, on top of it, you’ll find a platter for phone charging purposes.

According to the company’s information, this Coway Airmega IconS air purifier will be available in April. This is going to be one of the smartest and best CES products in 2022.