10 Best Free Blogging Sites in 2022

Creative people all around the world write regularly and many of them are in search of a good and appropriate blogging site that can give them facilities to write and express themselves according to their needs.

To fulfilling their needs, there are some best free blogging sites that don’t cost more than having an internet line. These best free blogging sites give writers the way to write blog posts, including text, images, and videos.

You can also share the written article or content on a website or a web page of your own. Besides, social media, blogging sites can be a very good and effective tool to promote your personal identity or business.

Yes, you can do it. But, in reality, most people are not properly aware of setting up their own blog. Many of them actually never do it.

Free Blogging Sites for 2022 that You Can Count

Here we’re providing you with the top 10 best free blogging sites that you can go for in 2022. Many of them allow you to use their ready-made templates, so you don’t have to worry about web design or coding skills.

1. Wix – The best blogging sites for new bloggers

If you want to get your blog online fast and easily, and if you don’t have sufficient technical skills and experience, then Wix is the best blogging site for you. Using the simple drag and drop technique, let you build a blog.

Wix contains lots of beautiful templates and you can get 500 MB of online storage and 1 GB of bandwidth quite free.

The limitations of this free account are that you’ll have Wix’s ad on your site, and will have to hold a Wix domain name as well.

To keep away these characteristics and unlock other features like ‘online stores’ and ‘Google Analytics,’ there are paid options that are also very reasonable.

Hence, it’s a good idea to start with free plans and upgrade once you got a substantial amount of readers and viewers.

2. Weebly – the best blogging site for shaky beginners

If you’re a shaky or nervous beginner, then Weebly is present with its super-easy feature. It’s even easier than Wix. Wix and Weebly are very similar in many fashions.

Weebly also has the ‘Drag-and-Drop’ system and building website facility using templates. However, the customization facility of Weebly is less than that of Wix.

Like Wix, you’ll find free ads and the domain name will also contain the name ‘Weebly.’ In free mode, you can enjoy some customizable layouts, several free themes, and all the social sharing buttons you need.

But, if you upgrade and go to a paid plan, you can keep the ads away, get a customized domain and enjoy more customizable options.

If you like easiness and simplicity, Webbly could be one of the top 10 best free blogging sites for you.

3. Substack- the best blogging site for email newsletter

In many ways, email newsletters are one kind of website blog post. And really, newsletter platform Substack identifies itself as ‘The Home of Great Blogging.”

In addition to letting you create and send out newsletters, Substack also gives you a web page to share all your newsletters. So, it indeed works as a free blogging site.

If your goal is to create a beautiful-looking blog site, then Substack is not an option, because its main focus is to make your posts look good in emails.

However, the service provides a basic CMS with text formatting tools and the capability to embed images, videos, and other web content.

Substack is free if you make your post/emails free for everyone to read. Once your audience is built up, and you start paid subscriptions, at that point, Substack will also cut a percentage.

4. WordPress.org – the best blogging platform for customizing your site

As the titles stated above, WordPress is the biggest tool for creating and catering to customized websites, i.e., blogging sites. In maximum cases, you get limited control over how your blog looks and operates.

However, if you want maximum control, WordPress.org will be the best free blogging site for you.

WordPress.org is open-source website-building software. It’s totally free to use. It’s an incredibly powerful tool, nonetheless, there’s a big limitation to it if you have no web experience.

It takes time to understand the software and getting the optimum results needs at least possessing some web design skills and learning.

For those who want to make great customization and usability as well as have the ability to do that, WordPress.org is absolutely gold them.

So, for standard and highly usable blogging site making, WordPress.org would be the best choice.

5. WordPress.com – Free blogging sites for amateur

WordPress.org and WordPress.com are two different applications. The first one offers a web design platform but has learning constraints, and you need to pay for hosting, and domain.

However, WordPress.com is an all-in-one solution that includes hosting and a domain name as well is easier to use.

For all these reasons, WordPress.com is a better choice, if you write for your own pleasure or don’t spend a lot of time reading or creating write-ups.

With the free plan, you can enjoy free hosting, a branded domain name, and 3GB of space.

The main limitation of this application is you don’t get much ability to customize the look of your site. Besides, your blog will show third-party ads. You can’t set e-Commerce features or personal ads on your site.

If you go for customization, it could be one of the best free blogging sites for you in 2022.

6. Joomla- The best blogging platform for coders

Joomla is almost similar to WordPress.org as it’s also free and open-source software for website or blog site-building. But, To have a domain name and hosting, you have to pay.

Joomla has hundreds of templates that you can use and customize, in addition to lots of extensions and extra features so that you can build a blog looking just the way you want.

Though it does not have so many themes and add-ons like WordPress.org. However, if you have the skill and knowledge of coding, you might prefer Joomla.

Especially, if you want a larger, more complex site, you can go for using it.

If you see the potential of your blogging-site earning money, then Joomla can assist you in serving your purpose.

If you don’t want to pay for hosting, then it has a solution from Joomla. Since 2015, they are teamed up with Site Ground to offer a great way.

Launch.joomla.org offers you the basic standard publishing features of Joomla, where hosting is quite free.

Later any of your developed blogs can be upgraded into a full-fledged self-hosted Joomla project without any limit.

7. Site 123 – the best free blogging site for customer support

Usually, it’s very hard to find unlimited customer support for free. Nevertheless, Site123 is the exception, offering 24/7 live chat to help you set up your blog.

Doing so is easy and simple here. You get a selection of ready-made designs, layouts, and handy prompts to build your blogging site.

Like many of the best blogging sites, Site123 will also place ads on your site.

But, if you want a simple blog with posting, commenting, scheduling, and social media integration facility, all things you’d get in it. So, get-set-ready-123!

8. Tumblr- The best free blogging site for exotic style-lovers

After launching in 2007, Tumblr has got very good popularity as a blogging site. Its popularity has faded over the years, however, it’s one of the best free blogging options for having pure, disorganized fun.

A good number of people still use it for some of its great social features. There’s a community and other users can follow your posts here.

In order to create your own look, you can customize a Tumblr theme very straightforwardly.

However, as there aren’t a lot of layout options, it’s a concrete choice for long-form blogs or image-based posts.

Because of the Tumblr mobile app, you can upload from anywhere in the world. And, if you’re in the desire to enjoy the 2000s experience, you can surely write on Tumblr.

9. Medium- the best free blogging platform for long sized write up

If your goal is to write long write-ups and publish them, and if you give a dam about branded blogging, then Medium is one of the best free blogging sites you can go for.

As a platform for lengthy writing, it has been founded by the Twitter founders. With time, it has been polished, streamlined, and flourished as well.

According to the layout and design available in Medium, there won’t be too much distinction as there’re not too many separate templates. You can’t customize it as you can WordPress or Joomla-originated blogs.

But, you can insert images and videos to make a difference from the blogs of others. Here, in Medium, the content of the write-up is the main matter.

10. SilverStripe- the best blogging site for experienced developers

Experienced developers who look for strong security and advanced features, may consider SilverStripe as one of the best free blogging sites.

It’s a free, open-source CMS (content management system) that’s easy to use after the setting up work is completed.

However, you’d need web skills to go that far. Its key tools include a web-based administration panel, a WYSIWYG website editor, rich-text editing, and also a drag-and-drop system.

Here, the developers also have to pay for their own domain and hosting.

Which free blogging site is best?

The answer to this question will depend on your needs and demands. If you haven’t much knowledge and experience in web design and development, then Wix can be the best for you.

It’s very easy to make sites with it and its more than 500 customizable templates. However, if you want to have control over the look and feel of your site, then you can go for WordPress.org or Joomla.

Now, make your decision, and start publishing write-ups. Now, choose your best one from this list of 10 best free blogging sites in 2022.