Zuo Fang, Chinese journalist who challenged the powerful, dies at 86

Zuo Fang, a pioneering journalist who helped launch China’s most influential reform-era newspaper and edited it with the belief that the press should inform, enlighten and entertain rather than parrot Communist Party propaganda, died on November 3 in Guangzhou, China. He was 86 years old.

His death, in a hospital, was announced by the newspaper he co-founded, Weekly South.

Southern Weekly – the newspaper prefers this English name to another common translation, Southern Weekend – was started in 1984 as a sister publication to Nanfang Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party in Guangdong Province, where Mr. Zuo started. his career in 1962..

A weekend broadsheet, it laid the groundwork for a golden age of Chinese journalism in the 1990s and 2000s, when the government somewhat relaxed its tight control over the media. New market-oriented outlets have pushed the limits of the Communist Party’s tolerance by producing impactful investigation reports and heartbreaking reports on China’s poor and powerless. These publications set the agenda for national debates and held the powerful accountable.

“Mr. Zuo and the Southern Weekly were symbols of a certain era,” said Yan Lieshan, a retired opinion editor of the newspaper. Journalists, academics and others in China mourned the death of Mr. Zuo, he said, “because they still believe in journalism and the truth.”