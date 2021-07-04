World
Zuma loyalists pledge to make South Africa ‘ungovernable’ – Times of India
NKANDLA, SOUTH AFRICA: Hundreds of supporters of the former president of South Africa Jacob Zuma remained camped outside his home on Sunday, vowing to make the country ungovernable if he is jailed.
After having historically sentenced him to 15 months for contempt of court, the Constitutional Court of South Africa agreed to hear Zuma’s challenge to overturn the order.
A surrender deadline was set to expire on Sunday, but after refusing to testify in a corruption trial, Zuma showed no sign that he would surrender to authorities.
In a show of force, Zuma loyalists dressed in their ANC insignia have been camping for weeks outside the property of their besieged leader in Nkandla in Kwa-Zulu Natal province.
Some Sundays sang: “Do not rush war, war kills!”
“If (Minister of Police) Bheki Cele comes here to arrest Baba (Zuma), he has to start with us,” Lindokuhle Maphalala told AFP.
Vowing to protect Zuma from jail time, protesters called on the president Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
“We are here to say that Ramaphosa must resign. Must resign,” said a visibly angry loyalist. “From Monday we will make the country ungovernable.”
Police, ordered to arrest Zuma if necessary, were stationed across the province on Sunday in an effort to control the crowds descending on Nkandla.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said he would address the media on Sunday.
If the 79-year-old does not surrender by Sunday, police will have three more days to arrest him.
