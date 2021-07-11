Zuma jailed: arrests as protests spread across South Africa

Burnt out cars in downtown Joahnnesburg

Dozens of people have been arrested in South Africa as violence spreads following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma.

Pro-Zuma protesters took to the streets for the first time after the 79-year-old surrendered to authorities on Wednesday to begin a 15-month sentence.

But police now say criminals are taking advantage of the chaos, which has spread from his home province of KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The images show buildings and cars on fire.

NatJOINTS, the national intelligence agency, said some 300 people had barricaded a major highway in Johannesburg, the economic center of South Africa.

Around 800 people were also involved in an incident in which a policeman was shot dead in Alexandra, a township in Johannesburg. Two other officers were injured.

Police also responded to reports of looting in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. More than 60 people have been arrested to date.

It is not known if they are linked to the pro-Zuma protests, KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesman Jay Naicker saying Reuters news agency agents saw “criminals or opportunistic individuals trying to get rich during this period “.

Sunday protesters in Johannesburg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on Saturday, but on Sunday protesters armed with clubs, golf clubs and branches were seen marching through Johannesburg’s central business district.

The imprisonment of a former president is unprecedented in South Africa, which has been plagued by Zuma’s legal turmoil.

He was convicted of contempt of court, after failing to attend an investigation into corruption during his presidency.

Zuma denies corruption and has not cooperated with the judicial process.

The case is due to return to the Constitutional Court on Monday, with Zuma’s team hoping to get his sentence quashed or reduced. South Africa’s High Court on Friday rejected an attempt to stay his arrest.