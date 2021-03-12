Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in South Africa aged 72

The daily beast

Frederic Brown / AFP via Getty President Joe Biden offered Americans across the country a silver lining Thursday night with a mandate for states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all ages 18 and over here May 1, but experts say it’s much more likely people are about to find their hopes dashed. In California, state health officials are still tinkering with the list of conditions medical requirements that people under 65 should have to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. In Florida, newly opened federal vaccination sites in minority neighborhoods do not increase the state’s abysmal vaccination rate for black and Hispanic residents. In Texas, the state has seen its weekly vaccine distribution drop by more than 200,000. And in Washington, DC, where Biden gave his first White House presidential address, a pre-registration site for residents omitted a category of essential workers who are currently eligible for vaccination. only a few of the logistical nightmares that suggest the president’s tenure may fall short of expectations, infectious disease experts say. It will be nearly impossible without the significant increase in the national vaccine supply that Biden has promised to materialize in the coming weeks. Jeffrey Klausner, assistant professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said the idea that the United States will have enough vaccines in six weeks to make every adult in the country eligible is “ambitious.” Klausner told The Daily Beast. “In Southern California, we have had to close sites because there aren’t enough vaccines. We run sites that send people home every day because we are running out of supplies. States like Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire are more likely to meet the May 1 deadline because of their small populations, and they have consistently been successful in meeting vaccination goals. “For bigger states like Florida, Texas, and California, that’s unrealistic,” Klausner said. “These states will continue to prioritize by age, risk and zip codes. We also need to make sure that we first reach the essential workers and populations who have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. Jill Roberts, professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, said Biden was imposing a “terribly optimistic deadline” because states’ vaccine delivery systems do not effectively reach underprivileged people, who do not. maybe no computers to book online appointments, transportation to vaccination sites, and the luxury of taking time to stand in line. Biker week is a joke for the unvaccinated in Florida “Our current system is not very efficient, we are seeing several reports of unused vaccines at the end of the day and given to anyone who stays long enough to see if any supplements are available, ”said Roberts. “There are too many unnecessary obstacles [such as] residency requirements in the states, legal residency requirements in the United States, and a requirement for government-issued identification. In Washington, DC, for example, residents seeking to secure limited vaccine locations through a slow website compared the process to the movie The Hunger Games. The District of Columbia rolled out a new online pre-registration system on Wednesday that still had an issue: Employees in commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental services who are eligible for vaccines were not listed in a list. drop-down menu on the site, despite being vaccine eligible in the current Phase 1c Level 1 During his speech on Thursday, appearing to take a page from his predecessor Donald Trump’s boastful playbook, Biden boldly asserted that his administration was on track to meet milestones earlier than expected. “I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days in the office,” Biden said. “Tonight I can say that we are not only going to achieve this goal, we are going to beat it. Because we’re on track to meet that 100 million shot goal in my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done that, none. Biden said the White House has also focused on serving people in communities hardest hit by this pandemic – black, Latin American, Native American and rural communities – by providing vaccines to 10,000 people. pharmacies across America and set up nearly 600 Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites “So what does it all add up?” Biden said. “When I took office 50 days ago, only 8% of people over 65 had received their first vaccination. Today that number is 65 percent. He also said that every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get a vaccine by the end of May and announced that the federal government will purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some states, the reality on the ground does not match Biden’s bubbling assessment of vaccine rollout by his administration.For example, federal vaccination sites in Florida meant to help increase numbers of minority and low income eligible for vaccines have been stubborn. by a low turnout, forcing vaccinators to give vaccines to virtually every adult who wanted one, according to the Miami Herald. As a result, the sites have met their vaccination targets but are not reaching the people who need it most, while Johnson & Johnson are not helping the President’s cause. Earlier this week, the White House announced that the government would distribute 18.5 million doses, about 3 million less than the week before, because no new doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine were ready to be administered. J&J manufacturing has been slower than expected, Reuters said, and the company was not due to resume shipments until later this month. "I take care of the vaccine delivery every day," said Klausner of UCLA. "The supply is just not there. Will the supply be there in six weeks? I would certainly hope so.