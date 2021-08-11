Zimbabwe’s urban sprawl dilemma

Zimbabwean cities like Bulawayo face urban sprawl as regional African governments pledge to provide decent and affordable housing. Credit: Ignatius Banda

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE, Aug 11 (IPS) – Ndaba Dube, a resident of Bulawayo, says he built himself a house on a small piece of land after authorities kept him on the waiting list for housing for more than two decades. The land he has chosen is in a former commune established before Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

“People are building their homes everywhere, and when you ask them, they’ll tell you the council approved it, but I know from my own experience that I couldn’t wait any longer,” Dube told IPS.

In the capital Harare, authorities have recently responded to the practice of residents illegally occupying and constructing communal land by demolishing buildings, and in some cases even imposing residential houses. This sparked a nationwide outcry and fears that other municipalities across the country would follow suit.

With the demand for decent and affordable housing increasing in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, the municipality previously turned to what it called “filler” stalls, plots of land that existed as voids left in the old townships, as a solution.

Although the city says it has not issued a building permit in the past five years, construction of such refill stands continues.

The proliferation of illegal housing construction comes at a time when UN-Habitat says African governments must make firm calls to realize the dream of housing for all.

African Ministers of Finance and Housing meeting in Yaoundé, Cameroon, June 21-24, 2021, where they noted that most African countries are currently facing housing crises due to high population growth.

Added to this are increased urbanization, poor urban planning, dysfunctional land markets, rising construction costs, the proliferation of informal settlements and underdeveloped financial systems, the ministers said.

Bulawayo’s urban sprawl has only exposed the extent of the housing crisis in the city, with city authorities turning to private landowners and surrounding districts for more land.

Although the municipality says it has made efforts to avoid congestion in urban areas by not issuing permits for filling stalls, that hasn’t stopped residents like Dube from building their home in a country where owning a home remains. a chimera.

“The council recognizes that the land is inelastic and that by all means, urban sprawl must be avoided,” said Nesisa Mpofu, spokesperson for the municipality of Bulawayo, in an interview with IPS.

“We don’t deal with individual filling stalls. It should be noted that no infill stand has been treated over the past five years.

Yet buildings on filler stalls are sprouting up across the city, with some homes being built on wetlands and rocky soils – a practice condemned by city planners.

“If the local authorities claim that they are not aware of the housing developments, it may mean that they are parallel structures within their system,” said Abigail Siziba. She represents the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), which lobbies the municipality on residents’ issues.

“A thorough land audit where red flags are monitored is necessary to ensure that those involved in illicit land transactions face the law so that residents regain confidence in the housing system,” she said at IPS.

Zimbabwe is one of the many countries that have signed the Yaoundé Declaration in June, who is looking for affordable housing for all. The leaders recognized that in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, it was necessary to accelerate the construction of decent and affordable housing.

Zimbabwe’s long-standing economic crisis, characterized by massive downsizing and erosion of income, has seen banks halt housing loans, with lenders regularly facing foreclosure and losing their homes.

But illegal housing construction has also come at a cost to residents.

Burst sewers became the order of the day as the existing infrastructure was not upgraded to accommodate the additional houses.

“To be honest, we don’t know who approves these houses because since these houses were added to our neighborhood, we have had clogged toilets. Even if you report to the municipality, nothing happens, ”said Mariam Bhebhe, a resident of one of the city’s old quarters.

“What we’ve been told previously is that the council doesn’t issue stands and people buy stands from private developers, but it’s clear now… it’s not a private developer building these houses, ”Bhebhe told IPS.

Mpofu insists that the local municipality does not approve new buildings.

“Some of these areas would not have been developed when the different suburbs were initially developed, as they were considered difficult areas to develop,” Mpofu told IPS. She added that this included rocky terrain, areas that required additional stormwater drains and that required deep or special foundations.

Effie Ncube, a city community organizer, said the municipality must make land allocations transparent if ordinary residents are to benefit from any housing project.

“There has been a lot of corruption around housing in the city where we have seen multiple allocations of land to individuals simply because they have financial clout,” Ncube told IPS.

“This has led to the exclusion of the poor who cannot raise capital to build their homes. This is why there are a lot of suspicious housing developments across the city, but no one is being held responsible. “

In early July, the municipality announced its intention to take back part of the land belonging to the country’s largest psychiatric hospital located in the city, citing a demand for residential housing, again highlighting the extent of the land shortage in the second largest metropolis. from the country.

the New UN-Habitat Urban Agenda for Africa, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (CGLUA), says it seeks to help local authorities and government generate not only the best policy, but also generate data to inform the implementation of SDG 11.

SDG 11 seeks to “make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe and sustainable”.

According to Oumar Sylla, UN-Habitat Regional Director for Africa, between 800 and 900 million people in Africa currently live in cities.

UN-Habitat estimates that by 2050, more than half of the population of sub-Saharan Africa will reside in cities.

The UN agency seeks to reduce what it calls “spatial inequalities” and “works with cities and municipalities to develop strategies on national urban policy, on housing policy and also, how to integrate the urbanization in national development plans “.

Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe established a National Housing Development Strategy that will explore other options for mass housing, such as high rise buildings, realizing that the land is ‘inelastic’, Mpofu said.

But the country’s economic performance could derail these ambitions.

