Zimbabwe’s plan to ban ‘unpatriotic acts’

Bill seeks to stop Zimbabweans from criticizing country abroad

Zimbabwe is considering introducing a law to punish those deemed “unpatriotic” for criticizing the country abroad – and this has made activists nervous.

Lovemore Madhuku, constitutional lawyer and opposition politician, calls the proposal “dangerous”, saying “no state can define patriotism”.

Those considered unpatriotic for allegedly harming the national interest abroad could be subject to criminal prosecution if the envisaged measures are adopted.

The move is part of a plan to improve the government’s international reputation, but activists and opposition parties say it is another ‘vector of oppression’, in the words of Dr Madhuku .

“Activists travel – we are the voice of the voiceless and speak the truth,” says activist Rita Nyampinga, who has spent years in the labor movement.

“You can’t arbitrarily arrest people without a law to back it up,” “Source: Pupurai Togarepi, Source Description: Zanu-PF Chief Whip, Image: Pupurai Togarepi

But those who support the patriotic bill, as it has been called, say it is about national cohesion.

“The government has always tried to persuade its citizens to behave in a patriotic manner in order to maintain unity,” ruling party leader Zanu-PF Pupurai Togarepi told the BBC.

“But after the arrival of the opposition parties [in 1999] many agendas have appeared and this has led to a situation where you are at war as a country.

“It’s hard to deal with behavior and you can’t arbitrarily arrest lawless people for supporting it.”

The MP, who supported a motion in parliament in March calling for the law, said the measures should also apply to media and NGOs.

Pariah status

The reputation of Zanu-PF and the government has been tarnished over the past two decades.

Controversial policies, such as the seizure of white-owned farms, economic mismanagement, and alleged human rights violations, including the murder of opposition activists, have led to his status as an outcast among the western nations.

The United States and the EU have imposed economic and travel sanctions on party officials, the military and businesses for the alleged abuses and electoral irregularities.

The government believes, however, that the sanctions were the result of pressure from opposition activists and civil society groups.

Opposition supporters and police clash over disputed 2018 election results

For years, the government accused the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, of getting too close to Western diplomats. He says his performances at US Congressional hearings and other foreign meetings have tarnished the country’s image.

Those who support the measure believe that a law on patriotism would remedy this negative image which they say has discouraged foreign investment.

Outlining her proposals, government official Virginia Mabhiza told the Sunday Mail state newspaper that “colluding with hostile governments and foreign nationals to harm the country and its citizens will be criminalized.”

“In case of conviction, severe penalties will be imposed,” added the Permanent Secretary of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

It had a chilling impact on people like Ms. Nyampinga, the 63-year-old veteran activist.

She has been arrested several times over the past 40 years and was traumatized by her last detention in May 2019.

Speaking to the BBC about the debate in parliament on the patriotic bills, she collapsed and cried as she remembered her arrest, along with six other people, after returning from a peacebuilding workshop in the Maldives.

They were accused of subverting the government and accused of undergoing insurgency and weapons training.

“Even those who live in the diaspora, when they talk about their experiences in Zimbabwe, it doesn’t mean that they are not patriotic,” ”Source: Rita Nyampinga, Description of source: Civil society activist, Image : Rita Nyampinga

Although released in pre-trial detention, after 15 months the charges still hang over her and she believes a new law could further curtail civil liberties, restricting freedom of expression.

“If I cross the border and people ask me why I am shopping in South Africa and say these items are not there in Zimbabwe, am I unpatriotic?” she asks, suggesting that people might be unfairly targeted.

“Even those who live in the diaspora, when they talk about their experiences [in Zimbabwe] it does not mean that they are not patriotic. “

Zanu-PF MP Togarepi denies that the law is being used to stifle criticism, but acknowledges that people will only be expected to voice these views in Zimbabwe.

“We are not saying that we are not going to be criticized but we cannot allow a Zimbabwean to meet those who are hostile to us … You can criticize me here in Zimbabwe, but go. not and do it, ”he said. .

An increase in arrests in Zimbabwe, however, seems to contradict the idea that people are free to speak out at home.

Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested last year after being accused of damaging the reputation of the president’s family

Over the past year, more than a dozen journalists, civil society activists and members of the opposition have been arrested.

Private citizens have not been spared either, according to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. He claims to have represented a number of people accused of criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa for using a law that criminalizes “undermining the president”.

The government said there is an international precedent for the Patriotic Bill, citing US Logan Law.

This is a rarely-cited measure enacted in 1799 aimed at preventing private citizens from conducting foreign affairs without the permission or involvement of the US government.

Several people have been accused of breaking the law, including Reverend Jesse Jackson for visiting the Kremlin in the 1980s. None of the charges resulted in prosecution.

“Watch [Julian] Assange. Why is he arrested and taken to America? It’s because he violated their interests, ”Togarepi said.

It’s unclear when the bill will be presented to parliament, but President George Charamba’s spokesman has said it is next on the legislative agenda.

If adopted, attorney Dr Madhuku says it will be challenged in court, where he believes it would be ruled unconstitutional. He wonders why the government and members of Parliament are even considering this.

“It’s unnecessary, unwanted and dangerous,” he adds.