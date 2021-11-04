Zimbabwe’s high-risk cross-border trade

Lockdowns and restrictions linked to COVID-19 have resulted in the loss of jobs for many informal sector traders. Not entitled to compensation, some have turned to sex work. Credit: Marko Phiri / IPS

Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE, Nov. 4 (IPS) – Thandiwe Mtshali *, 36, watched helplessly as her informal cross-border trade business (ICBT) came to a screeching halt when Zimbabwean authorities closed the border with South Africa. South as part of global efforts to stem the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

“It was last year, and I had no idea what to do next,” Mtshali told IPS.

Before the lockdown, she made up to four trips a month to Musina and Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa to buy items ranging from clothes to electrical appliances for resale in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

And by his account, the money was good.

“I could rent a full house in the suburbs, and my long-term plans have always been to build my own house,” she said.

After months of inactivity in Bulawayo, a colleague told him about what seemed like an easy way out of his money troubles: Truckers had not been banned from transporting goods between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As truckers remained stranded at the Beitbridge border post for weeks waiting for their shipments to be processed by the port authorities, it presented a new business for informal cross-border traders such as Mtshali: sex work.

Today, Mtshali, who has two young children in Bulawayo, rents a small cabin in the border town where she “entertains” truckers and other men willing to pay for sex.

Sex work is illegal in Zimbabwe, but COVID-19 has turned the sector into a necessity for many women who have been sacked by government-imposed lockdowns due to public health concerns.

“I don’t want to do this, but it’s better than just sitting around and waiting,” Mtshali said.

“My kids are with my mom and all they know is that I work in Beitbridge. As long as I send them money and groceries, they don’t need to know anything else, ”she told IPS.

Local residents, however, are complaining that despite lockdown restrictions that ban travel through towns, there appears to be an influx of sex workers into the border town, each looking to make a living.

“We’ve always had a problem here with sex workers young and old competing for clients. But now we are seeing even more after the borders close, ”said Dumisani Tlou, resident and taxi driver.

“Every tenant knows they can rent any backroom available to women who entertain truckers and other illegal traffickers, but no one seems to be doing anything about it,” he told IPS.

While Zimbabwean authorities have made efforts to provide bailout allowances to informal traders, it has been criticized for being too little to improve the lives of millions of people on the fringes of formal economic activity.

Many others, like Mtshali, missed the bailouts because they are not registered with any informal traders association.

“There is a need to consider special exemptions that will allow cross-border traders to import goods during the lockdown and border closure,” said Fadzai Nyamande-Pangeti, spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration – Zimbabwe .

“It is also important for cross-border traders to formalize their businesses, to make them less likely to be impacted by shocks caused by the pandemic,” she told IPS.

However, for many here in the border town, sex work comes with challenges.

While the borders have been closed in accordance with public health security measures, this has exposed sex workers to concerns about HIV / AIDS.

“These women have no social protection or insurance or other mitigation measures to cushion them in the event of disasters such as the current pandemic,” said Mary Mulenga, representative of the Association of Cross-Border Traders of Southern Africa ( SACBTA).

In a submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on Health ahead of the UN General Assembly in October, the Global Network of Sex Work Projects (GNSWP), which brings together organizations led by female sex workers in 96 countries, states that “during the pandemic there has been a (overall) decline in the availability of HIV treatment services due to the priority given to HIV treatment. treatment and stopping the spread. of COVID-19. “

“As a result, sex workers living with HIV have encountered even greater difficulties in accessing HIV treatment, further endangering their health and their ability to work,” the network says in its brief. at the United Nations.

Truckers have been identified for years as a group at high risk for HIV / AIDS in southern Africa, raising concerns among activists, such as the GNSWP, that while resources are spent fighting the spread of COVID-19 , old and new entrants to the sex trade like Mtshali are being left out.

According to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), informal cross-border trade accounts for up to 40 percent of Southern Africa’s intra-African trade estimated at $ 17 billion annually. Yet border closures have turned that upside down due to COVID-19.

Despite these disruptions brought about by the novel coronavirus, the once flourishing informal cross-border trade could present more public health concerns: an increase in the number of people living with HIV / AIDS.

In recent months, the First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa launched nationwide self-reliance projects for sex workers. Yet, as the industry continues to welcome new entrants such as Mtshali, it could be a race against all odds, as global health experts see no easy end to COVID-19.

The Pulitzer Center supported this story.

Name changed to protect identity.