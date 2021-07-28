Zimbabwean dreams of being deported from UK

Christopher Arundell had wanted to play professional football – and was part of the Staines Town Academy

Christopher Arundell, who grew up in the UK and once dreamed of playing professional football, should be deported to Zimbabwe, despite a multi-party appeal to the Home Secretary to stop his dismissal – and those of others in his position.

“It’s the only place I’ve had a life. What do you remember when you were five? said the 26-year-old, who was born in Zimbabwe and lived there until the age of five.

“I don’t know anything other than the UK. I went to school here, all my friends are here, all my family are here,” he told the BBC by phone from the center detention at Brook House, near Gatwick Airport, where it has been held since late last month.

“If I have to go back, I’m pretty much dead.”

Chris’s family became UK citizens, including his two younger siblings.

But his father continued to defer the payment of the money to settle his citizenship, so he dropped out of the football academy which had accepted him after leaving school and ended up in trouble and going to jail for drug-related offenses.

The Arundells left Zimbabwe after suffering three frightening burglaries – a move after each incident. The last one, in particular, was brutal.

“I was taken by a maid to go to the shops, then thieves came to the house, tied my mother up, took her hostage and sprayed her with pepper, as well as my sister from six months, while they were removing goods from our house and taking our car. “

Chris doesn’t know if the family was specifically targeted – but for his mother he says it turned out to be too hard and she left with her two young children first to Botswana and then to the UK – where her architect husband joined her later in 2001.

He is of mixed origin: his mother is half Indian and his father grew up as an orphan in Zimbabwe.

Chris speaks English but neither of Zimbabwe’s two main local languages, Shona or Ndebele.

All family members left behind by the family are long gone, during two turbulent decades in Zimbabwe.

Robert Mugabe died in 2019 almost two years after being ousted from his post as president

Amid an economic collapse under the reign of the late President Robert Mugabe and political oppression, more than three million people are estimated to have fled.

Times are still tough. Last week, an all-party group of 75 British MPs wrote to Home Secretary Priti Patel urging her to stop the deportation of 50 Zimbabweans due to the “deteriorating” political and human rights situation in the country. country.

Ms Patel responded by saying that she was required by law to remove foreign offenders when it was safe: “My main goal is to protect the public.”

In a statement to the BBC, the Home Office, speaking about Chris’ case, said: “We only dismiss those whom we and, where appropriate, the courts are convinced do not need our protection. and have no legal basis for staying in the UK. “

Since January 2019, the Interior Ministry claims to have expelled more than 7,900 foreign delinquents.

An online petition supporting Zimbabweans has more than 21,000 signatures.

“Many people [facing deportation] fled persecution, where they came [to the UK] like young children, but families could not afford the fees to regularize their stay, “Zita Holbourne of human rights group BARAC UK told the BBC.

Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana said returnees had nothing to fear.

“As long as you are Zimbabwean you are welcome to come home,” he told the BBC.

However, numerous legal appeals have been filed – and last Wednesday’s chartered flight left for Zimbabwe with just 14 people.

Chris was not on board due to a Covid outbreak in his section of Brook House – and he’s still desperately trying to fight his case, which is complicated.

“The opportunity of a lifetime”

An unhappy family dynamic seems to come into play.

The Arundells had been granted a 10-year limited leave, which Chris said expired when he was 17.

“My father was in control quite well – he was in control of the finances. In order for him to continue working, he had to regularize his status,” he says.

“After he and my mother were granted an indefinite residence permit, he kept promising, ‘I’ll take care of the children then.’ But he never did. He says it was about the money.

Chris has been out of trouble since being released from prison – working on community projects

Unlike all of his school friends, who all received a National Insurance Number (NI) before their 16th birthday – Chris’s has not arrived – and efforts to fix this became impossible in 2011 when his legal status had to be settled.

This had a devastating impact on him: he had just been accepted to the Staines Town Football Club Academy after completing his GCSEs (the UK leaving school diplomas) and had started studying football sciences. sport at Kingston College.

“Football was my dream,” said Chris, a left winger who has long been an Arsenal fan.

But he sank into depression because without an NI number he couldn’t find a part-time job like his friends.

The tipping point was when he couldn’t take a college trip to Spain to play football because he didn’t have the right papers.

“I was given the opportunity of a lifetime – I went to tell my dad and he didn’t do anything about it, so I left.”

“My mother is traumatized”

Things got worse when he was convicted in 2015 of drug trafficking and assault, for which he received a six-year sentence.

“I pleaded guilty to the drug charge, but the assault allegation is not true,” he said.

During his four years in the service, he obtained various qualifications, including one to be a fitness instructor and several others for the building trades.

Since his release he has formed a serious relationship, joined a football club for one season – the Sleaford Rangers – and participated in community service in Lincoln.

As part of his bail conditions, he had stayed with his mother, who left his father in 2016 with the help of a women’s shelter.

She was then able to sort the papers of her other children herself – and they are now British citizens.

“My mom was also traumatized by this because she blamed herself,” Chris says.

Conditions in migrant detention centers are “like a prison,” he says – something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

“I have been in prison with better facilities, there are no windows in our rooms, the air conditioning is not on due to Covid, it is just hot and stuffy, the only difference is that they allow us to use phones. “

Since the coronavirus cases were reported, inmates have been kept in their wings and access to computers, gyms and the library has been restricted.

Yet his eventual deportation to Zimbabwe is what really grieves him.

All he knows what to expect when he arrives is a PCR test, 10 days of quarantine, then a transfer to a location of his choice.

But he doesn’t know where to go.