Zimbabwe coronavirus vaccines soar

Zimbabweans easily join the queues for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the rollout has not been smooth. Credit: Jeffrey Moyo / IPS

HARARE, Zimbabwe, Oct 08 (IPS) – Over a month ago, she lost her parents, brother and wife to coronavirus. Then her fiancé battled COVID-19, but Melinda Gavi, 27, said she did not contract the disease.

Gavi joined the crowds scrambling to get vaccinated at Parirenyatwa Hospital in the Zimbabwean capital Harare, although she was previously skeptical of vaccinations against the dreaded disease.

His parents, brother and wife were also skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines before they were visited by the disease, which ultimately claimed their lives.

In a country of about 15 million people, nearly 5.5 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine on Reuters COVID-19 tracker, which assuming that each person needs two doses, represents 18.8% of the population.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed in October that Zimbabwe had received 943,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the global COVAX facility in September and October for its ongoing vaccination campaign.

IPS has been tracking vaccine rollouts at various centers over the past few months, recording the personal experiences of people in the queues.

Gavi says it took her days to get the vaccine.

“This is my third day coming here to Parirenyatwa to try and get myself vaccinated,” Gavi told IPS as she stood in a long, winding queue at Zimbabwe’s largest hospital.

About 200 people gathered at the back of the hospital, some looking tired as they lingered in the queue. Some have sat on sidewalks and / or flower beds, waiting their turn to get vaccinated in the slow queue.

“We have limited vaccines, and often one day we only vaccinate 80 people and everyone often goes home without being vaccinated,” a nurse who declined to be named because she was not told IPS. authorized to speak to the media.

In February this year, Zimbabwe began immunizing its citizens against the coronavirus after receiving a donation of 200,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

But when the vaccine first arrived, it sparked growing skepticism from social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook, which fueled hesitation over the vaccine.

This is no longer the case. Now healthcare workers must fight hordes of people scrambling for the vaccine.

“Over time, as more and more people were getting vaccinated without serious concerns for their safety, the public became more confident and demand for vaccines gradually began to increase,” epidemiologist Dr Grant Murewanhema told Harare.

In Bulawayo on July 8, in the presence of IPS, at United Bulawayo Hospital, a nurse moved along the queue of people waiting to be vaccinated, numbering up to 60 beneficiaries. She told the others to come back the next day.

She told them that she had only had enough vaccines for 60 people.

At number 60 was Jimmy Dzingai, 47, who said he was a truck driver.

“Oh, better, at least I’ll get the shot,” Dzingai said as he sighed in relief, crossing his hands over his chest.

Meanwhile, as they were told to leave, others did but growled as they left the hospital, some waving their masks in anger, shouting at hospital authorities for turning them back.

“This is not the first time that I have come here to try to get vaccinated. I’ve been here four times, and it’s my fifth day from mid-June – only to have an apology, ”said Limukani Dlela, 54, who said he lived in Matsheumhlope, a suburb of low density of Bulawayo. IPS saying that sometimes the excuse was that there was not enough vaccine available and at other times there was a limited number of vaccines.

Corruption and nepotism have characterized this southern African country’s bitter war against COVID-19, and many like Dzingai, the truck driver, have not been spared the rot.

As Dzingai stood at the end of the queue, four middle-aged women walked past him and everyone else, heading straight for the head of the queue and quickly got their shots and left. .

According to one of the nurses who took care of the queue, “the four were staff and couldn’t wait in the queue like everyone else.”

The nurse said this even though the four women, after receiving the doses, immediately left the scene like any other ordinary person.

“I was talking to my bosses right now, and my truck was loaded for me to take delivery to Zambia. I told my bosses that I was getting my vaccine. Instead, you tell me I’m not going to get the vaccine. You should get me some water to inject myself and give me the vaccination certificate. I will not leave this place without the vaccine, ”swore the truck driver.

But the nurse didn’t want it.

“You will not be vaccinated today. Unfortunately, that will not happen, ”she said.

Dzingai vowed to stay in the hospital until he was vaccinated, but because the four women who skipped the line and got vaccinated before him, that meant he (Dzingai) and three others who had waited at the end of the queue had to leave without the jab.

With many Zimbabweans like Dzingai now keen to get vaccinated, the government has so far authorized the use of Chinese vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm, Sputnik V from Russia and Covaxin from India, and US vaccines Johnson and Johnson.

However, it was not easy for people to get the doses. Corruption is now the order of the day in Zimbabwe’s hospitals, such as the Sally Mugabe Referral Hospital in the capital Harare.

Lydia Gono, 24, from the middle-income suburb of Southertorn in Harare, said she had to “go to her purse”, which is the local language for a bribe, to get the vaccine quickly to Sally Mugabe Hospital, the closest medical center to her home.

“I spent almost a week trying to get the vaccine here with no luck, but today I just rolled a $ 10 bill in my hand and shook the hand of a nurse who was in line.” , leaving the ticket in his hand. I was taken to the front lines and vaccinated without delay, ”Gono told IPS.

Tired of the corruption, nepotism and delaying tactics that characterize the vaccination process in public health centers, many middle-income earners like Daiton Sununguro, 35, have opted for private medical centers to be vaccinated by themselves. separating from 40 US dollars for a single dose.

“Paying is better than having to wait several hours before getting vaccinated in public health facilities. I will come back anyway and pay the other 40 US dollars for my second dose, ”Sununguro told IPS at a posh private medical facility in the low-density suburb of Mount Pleasant in Harare.

