Zimbabwe Authorities Arrest Local New York Times Journalist
Zimbabwean authorities have arrested a freelance reporter who works for the New York Times and accused him of improperly assisting two other Times reporters on a reporting trip there recently, his lawyers said on Friday.
Journalist Jeffrey Moyo, 37, who was arrested on Wednesday, has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyers have called the charge false. Lawyers’ efforts to secure his release have so far been unsuccessful.
Mr. Moyo, who lives in Harare and has a wife and 8-year-old son, has worked for The Times and a number of other news outlets, including the Globe and Mail of Canada. His arrest came in the midst of a repression of press freedom in the southern African country.
“We are deeply concerned about the arrest of Jeffrey Moyo and are helping his lawyers secure his timely release,” The Times said in a statement. “Jeffrey is a well-respected journalist with many years of experience reporting in Zimbabwe and his detention raises troubling questions about the state of press freedom in Zimbabwe.
One of his lawyers, Douglas Coltart, said in a telephone interview that Mr Moyo was accused of making a false statement to help others enter Zimbabwe, a violation of the Zimbabwe Law. immigration from the country.
Mr Coltart said the charge was linked to Mr Moyo’s purchase of journalist credentials from the Zimbabwe Media Commission for two Times reporters in South Africa, Christina Goldbaum and João Silva, who visited the town of Bulawayo on May 5.
Four days after the start of their trip, the visiting journalists were ordered to leave after immigration officials informed them and Mr. Moyo that the relevant authorities had not received any information. official notice of their accreditation.
Mr. Moyo was later arrested because immigration officials “are now saying these credentials were fake,” Mr. Coltart said.
Zimbabwe Media Commission official Thabang Farai Manhika was also arrested, according to a police document shared by Mr Coltart.
Mr Moyo was recently transferred from police custody in Harare to a prison at Bulawayo Central Police Station, where Mr Coltart said he was being held under difficult conditions.
“Most of his clothes have been washed away,” Mr. Coltart said. “He was on a cold, hard concrete floor, crammed into a cell with 18 other people. “
A request for bail was initially denied, Coltart said, after prosecutors objected on the grounds that the case was “a national security concern as foreign journalists entered the country to without the knowledge of the Ministry of Information “.
Such a charge was not in the police report on Mr Moyo, the lawyer said.
“That’s when I realized this matter was getting very politicized,” Coltart said. A new decision on bail was expected on Monday, he said.
Zimbabwe’s police and information ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment on Mr. Moyo’s case.
The Committee to Protect Journalists, a New York-based advocacy group, said in a statement that Moyo’s arrest reflected a model of media repression in Zimbabwe.
“The Zimbabwean authorities must immediately release journalist Jeffrey Moyo, who should never have been detained, let alone charged,” said Angela Quintal, the group’s Africa program coordinator. “The fact that he was arrested and that his colleagues at the New York Times are being forced to leave the country shows that Zimbabwe continues to violate the right to freedom of the press and the public’s right to know.
Source link