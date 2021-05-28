Zimbabwe Authorities Arrest Local New York Times Journalist

Zimbabwean authorities have arrested a freelance reporter who works for the New York Times and accused him of improperly assisting two other Times reporters on a reporting trip there recently, his lawyers said on Friday.

Journalist Jeffrey Moyo, 37, who was arrested on Wednesday, has denied any wrongdoing, and his lawyers have called the charge false. Lawyers’ efforts to secure his release have so far been unsuccessful.

Mr. Moyo, who lives in Harare and has a wife and 8-year-old son, has worked for The Times and a number of other news outlets, including the Globe and Mail of Canada. His arrest came in the midst of a repression of press freedom in the southern African country.

“We are deeply concerned about the arrest of Jeffrey Moyo and are helping his lawyers secure his timely release,” The Times said in a statement. “Jeffrey is a well-respected journalist with many years of experience reporting in Zimbabwe and his detention raises troubling questions about the state of press freedom in Zimbabwe.