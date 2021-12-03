Zero leprosy in pandemic: experts and advocates discuss new strategies

Yohei Sasakawa – WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination and President of the Sasakawa Health Foundation speaking at the 3rd of the “Don’t Forget Leprosy” webinar series hosted by the Sasakawa Health Foundation December 2. Credit: Stella Paul

Hyderabad, December 03 (IPS) – As 2021 draws to a close, public health systems around the world remain severely strained by COVID 19, which shows no signs of ending. But even as countries fight to control the deadly pandemic, they must also maintain the progress made against other diseases, including leprosy, urged global leprosy experts and advocates.

Thursday, during a webinar hosted by the Sasakawa Health Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 150 members of several organizations of people affected by leprosy have expressed concerns about the resurgence of leprosy as new cases continue to be discovered. In Comoros, East Africa, hundreds of new cases have been detected in small islands, and many of those affected are children.

“We conducted mini-case finding campaigns in targeted areas of Anjouan and Mohéli (Comoros Islands) with the help of community health workers and detected new cases, especially in children aged 15 years and over, ”said Dr Aboubacar Mzembaba, National Program Manager, Leprosy and Tuberculosis at the Ministry of Health, Comoros.

Data shared by Mzembaba shows that in 2020 there were 217 new cases, which rose to 239 in 2021. He said about 33% of children are affected by leprosy, and the government aims to reduce this. number at 10%.

The growing number of cases in children was “a concern,” said Pemmaraju V Rao, acting team leader, Global Leprosy Program, WHO.

Rao, who also hosted the webinar, said that since cases continued to go unreported in many parts of the world, it was essential to continue current leprosy case detection and management strategies, including home visits, strengthening of local health facilities, regular training and supervision of health workers.

Tesfaye Tadesse, executive director of the Ethiopian National Association of People Affected by Leprosy (ENAPAL), said the organization has been at the forefront of Ethiopia’s battle for leprosy eradication. He was also concerned with protecting the dignity and rights of those affected by leprosy.

During the webinar, Tesfaye highlighted how COVID has undermined leprosy in Ethiopia, although new cases have continued to rise. In addition, the fear of social exclusion has caused people to seek alternative cures, such as faith healing.

“This year, we detected 21 new cases, many of them in the holy water areas of the Amhara region. People are so afraid of social stigma that instead of seeking medical treatment, they go and seek holy water to cure themselves, ”Tadesse said.

While stigma and discrimination remain a challenge across countries and cultures, those affected by leprosy have become a close-knit community. They take the opportunity to come together at any community event and share each other’s struggles and victories. In Thursday’s webinar, the third in a series of virtual seminars under the “Don’t Forget Leprosy” campaign, participants and speakers could be seen encouraging each other and freely sharing their thoughts.

When Kofi Nyarko – a leprosy affected person from Ghana, stressed the importance of early detection and appropriate treatment without stigma to prevent leprosy-related disabilities, participants from other countries were quick to express their support. support and encouraged him.

Yohei Sasakawa – WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination and President of the Sasakawa Health Foundation answers a question from the IPS News correspondent during a webinar hosted by the Sasakawa Health Foundation on December 2. Credit: Stella Paul

However, to win their fight in a post-pandemic era, the leprosy-affected community would also need more outside support, said Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination and President. of the Sasakawa Health Foundation.

According to Sasakawa, whose foundation helped provide financial, technical and moral support to organizations affected by leprosy around the world, achieving a leprosy-free world cannot be accomplished through one technocratic approach. A rights-based, human-centered approach that emphasizes the full dignity and equality of the leprosy-affected community is crucial to achieving the goal.

For this, the support of new allies would be vital – and Sasakawa advised participants to seek more partners for their campaigns, including youth and the media.

“The younger generation is unaware of the struggle of those affected by leprosy, especially the older generation. So we have to find ways to engage with them, to educate them, ”Sasakawa told IPS.

“Designing educational programs is a good way to do it. Taking a human rights based approach, sharing your personal stories with young people can help. It is also important to engage with the media which can help highlight the causes. “

All of the speakers and webinar participants agreed that the best way to achieve the goals of the “Towards Zero Leprosy” campaign is to strengthen their campaign by increasing its global visibility.

The observation of World Leprosy Day on January 30 provided an opportunity for this and participants agreed to use it with renewed passion and a broader awareness plan.

“Get in with the media, use your country’s radio networks. COVID is here, but we must continue our campaign, ”advised Sasakawa.

