Zelenskyy says Russia using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine – Times of India

BRUSSELS: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Thursday of deploying phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support.
“This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again,” Zelensky said during a video address to the US-led military alliance.




