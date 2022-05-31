zambia: Xi Jinping says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia – Times of India

World

zambia: Xi Jinping says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Zambian counterpart on a telephone call on Tuesday that China is willing to strengthen and broaden bilateral ties with Zambiaaccording to a Chinese state television report.
Over the past year, China-Zambia relations have maintained positive momentum, Xi said, adding that China will promote the entry of more Zambian products into the Chinese market, especially high-quality agricultural goods.
China will also strengthen counter-epidemic control cooperation with Zambia, he told President Hakainde Hichilema.
In 2020, Zambia became the first nation to default in the COVID-19 era. As of end-2021, Zambia’s external debt reached $17.27 billion, of which China held $5.78 billion.
