Yury Dokhoian, chess coach who guided Kasparov, dies at 56

Athletes aren’t the only ones who need coaches. All the best chess players have them too. They are often experts on particular elements of the game, or openings, that a player thinks they need to work on.

But they can fulfill many other roles. They can be confidants, friends, comfort providers, psychologists and even, on rare occasions, guardians if there is an actual physical altercation during or after a game.

From the job description, it is clear that not all chess players are suitable for coaching; an unusual skill set is required. According to numerous accounts, Yury Dokhoian, a Russian grandmaster who died on July 1 in Moscow at the age of 56, had the necessary tools.

He went on to become one of the most successful coaches in the world and for a decade was the coach of Garry Kasparov, the longtime world champion. After Mr. Kasparov retired as a chess professional, Mr. Dokhoian continued his successful career as a coach of other elite players and Russian national teams.