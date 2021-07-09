Yury Dokhoian, chess coach who guided Kasparov, dies at 56
Athletes aren’t the only ones who need coaches. All the best chess players have them too. They are often experts on particular elements of the game, or openings, that a player thinks they need to work on.
But they can fulfill many other roles. They can be confidants, friends, comfort providers, psychologists and even, on rare occasions, guardians if there is an actual physical altercation during or after a game.
From the job description, it is clear that not all chess players are suitable for coaching; an unusual skill set is required. According to numerous accounts, Yury Dokhoian, a Russian grandmaster who died on July 1 in Moscow at the age of 56, had the necessary tools.
He went on to become one of the most successful coaches in the world and for a decade was the coach of Garry Kasparov, the longtime world champion. After Mr. Kasparov retired as a chess professional, Mr. Dokhoian continued his successful career as a coach of other elite players and Russian national teams.
The International Chess Federation, the governing body of the game, ad Mr. Dokhoian’s death on Twitter. Her daughter, Anastasia Dokhoian, said the cause was Covid-19.
In an appreciation on his website, Mr. Kasparov, whose mother, Klara Kasparova, deceased of Covid-19 over Christmas, explained how important Mr. Dokhoian had become to him as a coach. Mr. Dokhoian assumed this role in 1994, when Mr. Kasparov was world champion.
“Working, walking, eating, talking, it was a real relationship. I spent more time with him than anyone before I retired in 2005, ”Kasparov wrote. “He gave me more than chess preparation; he gave me stability and confidence.
Yury Rafaelovich Dokhoian was born on October 26, 1964 in a small village in Altai Krai, a region of southern Siberia, to Rafael and Raya Dokhoian. He learned to play chess from his father and quickly demonstrated such an aptitude for the game that his family moved near Moscow so that Yury could study at one of the region’s chess schools.
The brilliant Mr. Dokhoian has become a strong player. From 1986 to 1993, he won or shared first place in eight international tournaments; for a time, it was ranked among the top 35 in the world, according to Chessmetrics, a widely followed ranking system. He was awarded the title of Grandmaster, the highest in the game, by the International Chess Federation in 1988.
He stopped playing professionally when he started working with Mr. Kasparov.
After Mr. Kasparov retired, Mr. Dokhoian began training Nadezhda and Tatiana Kosintseva, Russian sisters who had become great masters under his tutelage. Sisters are among only 38 women out of over 1,700 grandmasters around the world.
Mr. Dokhoian was also the coach of the Russian women’s national team from 2006 to 2011. In 2010, led by the Kosintseva sisters, the team won the gold medal at the Chess Olympics.
After that, Mr. Dokhoian became the coach of the men’s team, which had struggled since winning the gold medal at the 2002 Olympics. In 2012, his first Olympiad as a coach, the The men’s team finished tied with Armenia, taking silver when they narrowly lost in the tiebreakers.
Mr. Dokhoian started working with Sergey Karjakin in 2009. Seven years earlier, Mr. Karjakin had become the youngest grandmaster in history – he was then 12 years and seven months old – but he was struggling to keep up. initial promise. With Mr Dokhoian as his coach, Mr Karjakin rose steadily through the ranks, finally qualifying for a world championship match in 2016 against reigning defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway. Although Mr. Karjakin ultimately lost, he led the game by three quarters of the game.
In its own tribute To Mr. Dokhoian, Mr. Karjakin called him nice but demanding. “He was ready to work 24/7,” he wrote, “if he believed in his protege and saw a desire to improve.
Besides his daughter, Mr. Dokhoian is survived by his wife, Elena, and his sister, Irina.
Mr Dokhoian’s most recent charge was Andrey Esipenko, a 19-year-old grandmaster currently ranked No. 27 in the world. Earlier this year, Mr. Esipenko became the youngest player to beat Mr. Carlsen in a tournament match.