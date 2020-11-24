YouTube suspends OANN for week after posting fake Covid-19 cure

The logo of the video sharing website YouTube is displayed on a smartphone on November 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

YouTube on Tuesday banned One America News Network (OANN) from posting new videos and live streaming for a week, after the right-wing media organization uploaded a bogus cure for the coronavirus.

“After careful consideration, we removed an OANN video and issued a channel warning for violating our COVID-19 disinformation policy, which bans content claiming there is a guaranteed cure,” said one. YouTube spokesperson at CNBC. In addition, due to repeated violations of our Covid-19 disinformation policy and other channel monetization policies, we have suspended the YouTube Partner Program channel and, therefore, its monetization on YouTube.

It’s unclear what the OANN video specifically says about a cure for Covid-19 that prompted YouTube to suspend the channel.

The organization will need to reapply to the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) if they want to be able to make money from their existing content again. YPP is the YouTube program that connects large YouTube channels with advertisers. YouTube has generally said companies will only be re-admitted after they resolve the issues that led to the suspension.

Tuesday’s decision marks YouTube’s biggest crackdown on OANN. Social media giant has been criticized for allowing OANN to spread disinformation, such as false claims that President Donald Trump has won the presidential election.

Axios first reported on YouTube’s suspension of OANN.

An OANN representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

