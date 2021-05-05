Youth voice and action are essential to reforming global food systems

Produce a stand in Brooklyn, New York. As the world grapples with growing poverty, conflict, climate change and COVID-19, the United Nations says it is more urgent than ever to ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all so that is preparing to host the first World Food Systems Summit in September. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, May 5 (IPS) – Young global activists have been told they play a crucial role in ensuring the world produces and consumes food by paying greater attention to nutrition, food security, equality and sustainability. As the United Nations prepares to host the first World Food Systems Summit in September, the organization is hosting a series of dialogues to correct flaws in the way food is grown, processed, packaged and marketed, in the hope to fight growing global hunger, water scarcity and climate change.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Food Systems Summit brought together more than 100 youth delegates for a discussion, under the theme “Good Food for All”.

The dialogue was convened by the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit Agnès Kalibata and the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Henrietta H. Fore.

The UNICEF chief said the dialogue and the summit come at a time when the world must redouble its efforts to alleviate child hunger.

“We are seeing stubbornly high rates of wasting and stunting – and a worrying increase in overweight and obesity. At the same time, the world faces a toxic combination of inequality, poverty, conflict, climate change, COVID-19 and even looming famines. that threaten further advances in nutrition, ”Fore said.

She added that without urgent action, nine million more children under the age of five could suffer from acute malnutrition by 2022.

The dialogue provided an opportunity for the youth delegates to hear from other youth leaders, including American agricultural extension specialist Janya Green. Green has been working and promoting community vegetable gardens since the age of 12. She is the young co-chair of one of the five initiatives or “courses of action” of the Food Systems Summit. Its role is to promote access to healthy and nutritious food.

“Global hunger is a huge problem,” she told the rally. “Even before taking COVID-19 into account, hunger was predicted to increase. If we do not reverse this current trend, the sustainable development goal of Zero Hunger will not be achieved. “

Green announced that she has partnered with 25 fellow youth leaders and launched a Youth #actforfood #actforchange campaign to bring signatures of one million young people to the World Food Systems Summit in September. They will call on leaders to transform global food systems.

Emmanuel Sindikubwabo, activist for sustainable energy and the climate crisis, told IPS that climate and natural crises are linked to poverty and hunger.

“We need environmental education channels and support for youth initiatives to use this knowledge to create decent work in agriculture for more young people. This can stimulate conservation and promote sustainable food production, ”he said.

The youth leader, who runs the Rwandan organization We Do Green and trains other young people in environmental conservation and climate change mitigation, says young people will need support to fulfill their role of agents of change in food systems.

“We need more spaces and opportunities for youth-led initiatives for research and learning on climate-smart agriculture. We can then use this knowledge in local and contextual solutions for sustainable food systems, ”he told IPS.

United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy for Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake told the dialogue that as world leaders step up their Decade of Action on the Sustainable Development Goals, the transformation of global food systems is one of the greatest hopes for reducing global warming.

“This is especially true when you consider that currently 33 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions are generated by food systems. The increase in industrial agriculture is causing biodiversity loss on an enormous scale that could become irreversible, ”she said. “The climate emergency and our unsustainable food systems are at the root of social injustice and inequalities, especially among our young people.”

According to Overview of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ global humanitarian response for 2021, the global recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in extreme poverty for the first time in more than two decades.

He warned that globally, hunger rises and said the devastating pandemic-climate change duo was affecting food systems around the world.

Dialogue organizers say current models show that too many food systems prioritize profit over goal, putting nutritious foods out of the reach of millions of households. This is where nutritional concerns emerge. Add the use of fertilizers and pesticides to the equation, as well as the exploitation of water resources and they say it is clear that the world cannot continue to produce and consume food as it does. currently doing.

The World Food Systems Summit hopes to transform these systems and provide solutions to feed the world’s people in an efficient, equitable and environmentally sustainable manner.