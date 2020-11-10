Your Wednesday briefing

Italy locks down more regions as hospitals struggle

As second wave of coronavirus pandemic strains Italy’s healthcare system, government isolate and lock down hard-hit parts of the country today, limit movement to and between zones in at least five regions.

The seven-day daily average number of new cases on Monday was 32,684, according to a New York Times database, a 92% increase over the previous 14 days. Hospitals have had to make room for beds in chapels and conference rooms as coronavirus patients flood the wards.

“Almost all Italian regions are strongly affected,” said Giovanni Rezza, director of the prevention service at the Ministry of Health, adding that further restrictions were needed in a situation which “continues to worsen”.

Disorders: Protests by regional presidents in closed areas have baffled the government. “Do we understand or not that we are at war?” said Pierpaolo Sileri, Italian Deputy Minister of Health. “We are fighting to save Italy.”