Your Wednesday briefing

Italy locks down more regions as hospitals struggle
As second wave of coronavirus pandemic strains Italy’s healthcare system, government isolate and lock down hard-hit parts of the country today, limit movement to and between zones in at least five regions.
The seven-day daily average number of new cases on Monday was 32,684, according to a New York Times database, a 92% increase over the previous 14 days. Hospitals have had to make room for beds in chapels and conference rooms as coronavirus patients flood the wards.
“Almost all Italian regions are strongly affected,” said Giovanni Rezza, director of the prevention service at the Ministry of Health, adding that further restrictions were needed in a situation which “continues to worsen”.
Disorders: Protests by regional presidents in closed areas have baffled the government. “Do we understand or not that we are at war?” said Pierpaolo Sileri, Italian Deputy Minister of Health. “We are fighting to save Italy.”
Saeb erekat, a seasoned Palestinian negotiator who passionately advocated for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, has died after contracting Covid-19. He was 65 years old.
U.S. federal health officials have provided projections on when and how Americans might begin to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, once one has been authorized.
Confinement – something experienced, dreaded, and needed by much of the world for at least part of 2020 – is the Collins English Dictionary’s Word of the Year.
A husband and wife team at the helm European biotechnology start-up working with Pfizer on its main vaccine. (On their wedding day, they returned to the lab after the ceremony.)
What Trump’s Defeat Means for Populism
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election last week is a blow to right-wing populists, from Britain and Brazil to Poland and Hungary. But it’s consequences for populism as a global political movement are more ambiguous.
It remains to be seen whether the fortunes of comparable politicians in Europe will be tied to that of President Trump, analysts say. The economic, social and political grievances behind such movements are still alive and could indeed be heightened by the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, as social media continues to spread populist ideas, often hidden away in conspiracy theories.
In a signal of a wider return to normal in international relations, Mr Biden responded on Tuesday to calls for congratulations from European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the few authoritarian allies of Mr. Trump to remain silent on the election, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and President Xi Jinping of China.
Five points to remember: Who knew what, who (maybe) was to blame, What would you like to know.
Check your privilege, homie
The Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit” has inspired a new debate about inequalities and sexism in chess and what, if anything, can be done about it. Of the more than 1,700 grandmasters in the world, only 37 are women. Currently, only one woman, Hou Yifan from China, ranks in the Top 100.
the the reality, say the best players and teachers, is even worse. “There were opponents who refused to shake hands,” said Judit Polgar, the only woman to ever make the Top 10 in the game.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the ethnic Armenian enclave on Tuesday after Armenia and Azerbaijan sign Russian-brokered deal to end six-week war who had already killed thousands.
Amazon: European Union regulators accused the tech giant of antitrust violations, claiming it was unfairly using data to rule out smaller competitors.
Soccer: Greg Clarke, the president of the England Football Association, has resigned from his post after disastrous testimony before a parliamentary committee in which he spoke about offensive stereotypes about blacks and Asians, girls and others.
Affordable Care Act: At a Supreme Court hearing, at least five justices expressed support for the healthcare law and suggested that the cancellation of the so-called individual warrant, the obligation to obtain insurance, would not condemn the balance of the law.
Instantaneous: Emily Harrington, above, is the first woman to free climbing on the Golden Gate route to El Capitan, a 3,000-foot-tall monolith in Yosemite National Park, in less than 24 hours. His mantra: “Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.”
Poultry game: A hacker slipped over 1,500 false votes for 2020 New Zealand Bird of the Year contest, in favor of the pukupuku kiwi, ruffling the feathers of the country’s online community.
Lives lived: Marty, “New England’s tallest cat,” was the beloved green-eyed, feather-tailed mascot of the Mount Washington Observatory, some 6,288 feet above sea level in North Conway, NH. He died at 14, or maybe 15, last week.
Make: Decades-old movies, songs, and video games are growing in popularity, as are old favorites like Spice Girls and Fleetwood Mac. Nostalgia can be a healthy coping mechanism during the pandemic.
Denmark’s plan to kill 17 million farmed mink
The slaughter of mink in Denmark is suspended due to a question over the government’s legal power to order it. But why did he seek to do it in the first place? James Gorman, general science writer for The Times, explains What would you like to know, extract here.
Can mink infect people with coronavirus?
Yes. In Denmark, minks contracted the virus and spread it to humans. The same happened in the Netherlands this year. They are the only known animal to do so.
Does the virus mutate in mink?
Yes. In more than 200 people, Danish authorities have documented several variants of the virus containing mutations from mink. The virus also mutates in humans. But there is no evidence that any of the mutations from mink make the coronavirus more transmissible in humans or make humans sicker.
Why did Denmark decide to kill all of its farmed mink?
Danish health officials feared that a set of mutations could make a potential coronavirus vaccine less effective, after the possibility was raised in preliminary testing. The World Health Organization and independent experts said there was no evidence so far that this would reduce the value of vaccines currently in development.
Has Denmark overreacted?
Scientists say there are reasons beyond this particular mutated virus for Denmark to take action.
Overcrowded conditions in mink farms could exert evolutionary pressures on the virus that are different from those of the human population. The virus could also jump to other mink animals. These are all worrying possibilities, especially amid a resurgence of the virus in the human population.
