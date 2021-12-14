Your Wednesday Briefing: Pfizer’s Covid Pill

Pfizer says its pill works against Omicron

A highly anticipated study of Pfizer’s Covid pill confirmed that it helps prevent serious illnesses, the company said. The pill also worked well against the highly mutated variant of Omicron.

Last month, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to clear the pill, known as Paxlovid, based on a first batch of data. The new findings will strengthen the company’s app, meaning Americans could have access to the pill within weeks.

The company’s scientific director said Pfizer would have 180,000 treatment courses ready in the United States if Paxlovid was released soon and planned to make 80 million courses available globally by 2022.

Details: Pfizer said that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% if given within three days of symptom onset. If given within five days, the risk was reduced by 88%.