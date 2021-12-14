Your Wednesday Briefing: Pfizer’s Covid Pill
We cover the final results of Pfizer’s Covid pill and a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party.
Pfizer says its pill works against Omicron
A highly anticipated study of Pfizer’s Covid pill confirmed that it helps prevent serious illnesses, the company said. The pill also worked well against the highly mutated variant of Omicron.
Last month, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to clear the pill, known as Paxlovid, based on a first batch of data. The new findings will strengthen the company’s app, meaning Americans could have access to the pill within weeks.
The company’s scientific director said Pfizer would have 180,000 treatment courses ready in the United States if Paxlovid was released soon and planned to make 80 million courses available globally by 2022.
Details: Pfizer said that Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% if given within three days of symptom onset. If given within five days, the risk was reduced by 88%.
Risk of death: Pfizer said 0.7 percent of patients who received Paxlovid were hospitalized within 28 days of entering the trial, and none died. In contrast, 6.5 percent of patients who received placebo were hospitalized or died.
In other developments:
Boris Johnson’s Covid rules passed despite party rebellion
The UK government estimates that 200,000 people a day are infected with the Omicron variant. Yet in Parliament on Tuesday, a record 100 conservatives lawmakers voted against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal for a vaccination certificate to enter nightclubs and certain other places.
The measure was passed with the help of opposition votes, as were several other policies related to Covid. But the division was a rebuke from their leader at a time when Johnson called for a nationwide campaign to stop Omicron from flooding the country.
Civil servants mobilize a national vaccine recall campaign, but many Tories said they did not want to undermine freedoms by reinstating restrictions and cited pandemic fatigue from the British.
The party’s rebellion follows revelations that officials threw a Christmas party last December when the public were ordered to stay at home and avoid gatherings.
Measures: Since Wednesday, large indoor venues and certain sporting events must require proof of vaccination or a coronavirus test. Johnson said boosters would be needed as well. Masks will be compulsory and health workers will have to be vaccinated.
Travel rules: The government has removed Botswana, South Africa and nine other African countries from its “red list”, which requires travelers to quarantine themselves in a hotel after arriving in Britain.
Influencers spreading a pro-China message
A crop of new social media personalities is paint joyful portraits of life as a foreigner in China. These influencers have also responded to criticism of Beijing’s authoritarianism, its policy towards ethnic minorities and its handling of the coronavirus.
State newspapers and local governments funded the influencers’ trips, and China generates lucrative traffic for them by sharing their videos with millions of subscribers on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
Creators can visit and film in parts of China where authorities have banned foreign journalists. In the videos, influencers are depicted during visits to Xinjiang, for example, where there are allegations of forced labor.
“It’s completely normal here,” said Raz Gal-Or, an Israeli student who posted a video after visiting cotton fields in Xinjiang. “People are nice, do their jobs, live their lives. “
What influencers say: Most YouTubers have lived in China for years and say their goal is to counter the West’s negative perceptions of the country. They decide what goes into their videos, they say, not the Communist Party. Sympathetic foreign voices are part of Beijing’s efforts to shape the global conversation about China.
From our Opinion team: Climate change postcards show devastation in 193 countries. Tornadoes, forest fires, heat so intense it can cause organ failure – all are made worse or more frequent by global warming.
Caught in pandemic panic
Times reporter Stephanie Nolen was in Johannesburg reporting on Covid when scientists announced the Omicron discovery. As she boarded a plane home, global travel crumbled into chaos and panic. Here is an edited excerpt from his history.
My first-hand journey through Covid response metrics has shown me that after two years we have yet to learn how to anticipate the behavior of viruses and people, or how to plan for it.
When my plane landed in Amsterdam, an air hostess informed us that the passengers should be tested for Covid. Five hours later, we were still on the tarmac, the plane sealed, more and more travelers removing their masks.
We were eventually driven by bus to an unused departure area, and within three hours, considering Covid testing.
I couldn’t understand how 18 passengers on the two South African flights had tested positive when we had to show a negative test to get on the flight. But then I learned, while I was locked up at the airport, that the pre-testing requirements are set by the destination country.
Omicron’s discovery showed how well the sophisticated scientific response to the pandemic was working. But everything I’ve seen in the days since then makes it clear that we still haven’t got a handle on the messy human stages at all – and they may matter even more.
