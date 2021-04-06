Your Wednesday briefing
Changing comments on AstraZeneca’s vaccine
Regulators may soon publish their first formal warnings about AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, threatening to cloud critical global deployment cheap and easy to store vaccine, after a senior vaccine official at the European Medicines Agency said there appeared to be a link.
The agency said it would meet this week to consider updating its guidance, but it has not formally changed its formal advice, released last week, that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the benefits. risks.
In numbers: Clots are evidently exceptionally rare, with 44 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, including 14 fatalities, among 9.2 million people who received the vaccine – equivalent to a risk for one in 100,000 people under 60 years having received the vaccine.
Ikea France’s “ spy system ”
Surprising Email Details a complex effort by the leaders of Ikea in France to unearth information on employees, candidates and even customers are now at the center of a criminal trial that has captured the attention of the public in France.
Prosecutors accuse the French branch of Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, and some of its former executives of having designed a “spy system” from 2009 to 2012. A former soldier has been hired to carry out some of the most elaborate operations.
The Versailles deputy prosecutor is demanding a fine of 2 million euros ($ 2.35 million) against Ikea France, prison terms of at least one year for two former executives of the company and a private investigator, and fines for certain store managers and police officers. In all, 15 people were charged. A verdict from a panel of judges is scheduled for June 15.
Context: The case fueled indignation in 2012 after the email leak to the French news media, and Ikea quickly fired several executives from its French unit, including its former CEO. There is no indication that similar surveillance has taken place in other countries.
Netanyahu tries to assemble a government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now a possible way to stay in office even as he is on trial for corruption, after Reuven Rivlin, the President of Israel, gave him 28 days to try to form a new coalition government.
Political survivor and longest-serving Israeli prime minister, Mr. Netanyahu has spent the past 12 years in power. But after four inconclusive elections in two years, he and his allies have failed to garner enough support to secure a parliamentary majority that could decisively end the country’s political stalemate.
“The results of the consultations, which were open to everyone, led me to believe that no candidate has a realistic chance of forming a government that will have the confidence of Parliament,” Rivlin said in a televised speech. But, he added, “The law obliges me to entrust one of the candidates with the formation of a government.”
Next steps: To form a right-wing government, Mr. Netanyahu needs both the support of another small right-wing party and the far-right flank of his potential coalition to accept the support of a small Arab party. Islamist who has become a kingmaker possible. The other option is for Mr. Netanyahu to court deserters from the opposite camp.
Other great stories
Honduras has barely started to recover from two hurricanes that hit late last year. With relatively little disaster relief in the United States, many Hondurans are towards the border.
Aleksei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who has been on hunger strike for nearly a week in a penal colony, has shown signs of respiratory disease and was transferred to a prison infirmary, prison doctors said.
Negotiations are underway in Vienna to try to bring the United States and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The talks are intended to re-establish strict controls on Iran’s nuclear enrichment to ensure that the country can not build a nuclear weapon. The United States, in return, would lift the sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump.
Employees and associates of Prince Hamzah bin Hussein of Jordan were still detained on Tuesdayrelatives said, questioning claims by the royal court that it had resolved an unusually public breakup.
What else is going on
Millions of people driven from their homes during Syria’s 10-year civil war are crowded into an area in the northwest of the country controlled by a rebel group.
Our reporter made a rare visit to Idlib province, above, where shocked and impoverished Syrians are trapped in a dark and often violent limbo.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The Tokyo Olympics, explained
After a year of delay, the Tokyo Olympics appear set to continue this summer, albeit under very unusual circumstances. This is what we know about the Games. And here is a calendar of events.
Are the 2021 Olympics canceled?
No, after being delayed for a year Due to the pandemic, the Summer Games are currently scheduled for July 23 to August 8. The Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5.
Polls show that 70-80% of Japanese believe the Games shouldn’t be held this summer.
But is it still called Tokyo 2020?
Yes, despite a year of delay. Branded equipment will reflect this.
Will there be someone in the stands?
Japanese fans can now attend events. But the most international visitors will not be allowed come to Japan for the Olympics. Get banknotes money it may take some time to return.
Who is the mascot?
Miraitowa is the Games mascot and Someity is the Paralympic Games mascot. The name Miraitowa is derived from the Japanese words for “future” and “eternity”. Someity’s name is derived from a type of cherry tree. You will have to judge for yourself what animals or creatures they look like.
Where will the future Games be held?
Beijing will host the Winter Games in 2022, becoming the first city to host the Summer and Winter Games. The Summer Games will take place in Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028.
How many times has Tokyo hosted the Games? Aside from the pandemic, is the city ready?
Once before, in 1964. Japan also hosted the Winter Games in Sapporo in 1972 and in Nagano in 1998.
Unlike other recent hosts, notably Rio de Janeiro in 2016, it looks like Tokyo has its stadiums and infrastructure in order, although surprises sometimes arise when the athletes start to arrive.
What are the new sports and events?
Baseball and Softball come back after an absence of 13 years. The new sports are karate, surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding. (Competitors will be surfing in the ocean off Shidashita Beach, approximately 40 miles from Tokyo.)
