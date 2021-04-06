Your Wednesday briefing

Changing comments on AstraZeneca’s vaccine

Regulators may soon publish their first formal warnings about AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, threatening to cloud critical global deployment cheap and easy to store vaccine, after a senior vaccine official at the European Medicines Agency said there appeared to be a link.

The agency said it would meet this week to consider updating its guidance, but it has not formally changed its formal advice, released last week, that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the benefits. risks.

In numbers: Clots are evidently exceptionally rare, with 44 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, including 14 fatalities, among 9.2 million people who received the vaccine – equivalent to a risk for one in 100,000 people under 60 years having received the vaccine.