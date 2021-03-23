Your Wednesday briefing
AstraZeneca’s last stumbling block
In a two-page letter, federal health officials and an independent panel of medical experts accused AstraZeneca of collecting data on the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine.
The company had said that based on its US trial, the vaccine appeared to be 79% effective in preventing Covid-19. But the panel said its effectiveness could have been between 69% and 74%, and it berated AstraZeneca for an overly optimistic description of the trial data.
AstraZeneca defended the data it released on Monday and said the interim results appeared to be “consistent” with more recent data collected during the trial. The company said it would reissue more comprehensive results within 48 hours.
The results throw a wrench in the efforts of leaders elected elsewhere to restore confidence in the shot. Faith in the vaccine had already plunged across Europe after recent reports that very few recipients developed unusual blood clots.
Supply shortages: Today the European Union will adopt public emergency legislation enabling it to curb exports of Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in the block for the next six weeks. The new rules will make it harder for companies like AstraZeneca that produce Covid-19 vaccines in the EU to export them, and this risks disrupting supplies to Britain.
Uncertainty after Israel’s fourth election in two years
Two exit polls, along with early Israeli election results, suggested no clear result Tuesday evening, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his potential right-wing allies with just 60 seats, less than the 61 needed to form a majority in Parliament of 120 seats.
A third poll gave an anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties a 61-seat lead, possibly blocking Mr. Netanyahu’s path to victory and making the election too close to be called. The uncertainty will likely lead to weeks, if not months, of negotiations and possibly yet another election.
Mr Netanyahu has campaigned on his record of handling the coronavirus pandemic, including a vaccine rollout that is the envy of the world. Seeking re-election even though he was on trial for corruption did not prove to be fatal to his chances.
Potential government: Mr. Netanyahu’s larger bloc was expected by many to form a coalition with rival right-winger Naftali Bennett, leaving Israel with one of the most conservative governments in its history, created from ultra-Orthodox, ultra-nationalist parties. , a group that campaigns against gay rights and another whose leader supports the expulsion of Arab citizens of Israel deemed disloyal to the state.
Months of protest for Indian farmers
Farmers from the Punjab and elsewhere camped outside New Delhi in protest for four months. At the heart of the dispute is a system of subsidies that the government, economists and even many farmers agree is broken.
The system was introduced in the 1960s to prevent famine by encouraging farmers to grow wheat and rice. It included minimum prices set by the government, helping farmers sell what they grew for profit.
But while the system is unmistakably outdated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s haste to remake it – his political party pushed new laws through parliament in days – could devastate vast areas of the country where agriculture remains a mode of life. Our reporters watched what was wrong and took stock of the protests now.
The context: Almost 60 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people make a living from agriculture, although this sector accounts for only about 11 percent of economic output. For many, finding another job is not an option.
In 2017, a strange intruder came to zoom in on our solar system. Was it a comet? A cosmic iceberg? Or an alien space wreck?
This month’s astronomers offered the strongest explanation yet: Oumuamua, as is known, was a chip on a distant planet from another solar system. A long time ago, a collision with an asteroid interrupted it and sent it into space.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Welcome to BookTok
The influence of TikTok sells thousands of books. Some enthusiastic readers – mostly teenage and 20-year-old women – post videos of themselves reading or recommending novels. Sometimes they sob into the camera after a particularly devastating ending.
“It becomes this very moving 45-second video that people immediately connect with,” Barnes & Noble’s book manager told The Times. “We haven’t seen these types of crazy sales – I mean tens of thousands of copies a month – with other social media formats.”
An example: “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller. Sales increased after a popular TikTok video last year, and the book now sells about nine times as many copies per week as it did in 2012, when it won a prestigious fiction award. The book is currently third in the New York Times bestseller list for pocket fiction.
Seeing the potential, some publishers have started paying – or sending free books – to users with large subscribers. The fees vary from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per post. For now, however, the majority of these videos remain unsponsored, running organically.
That’s it for today’s briefing. Have a wonderful Wednesday. – Natasha
PS The Times presented his class of scholarship holders 2021-2022, who come from all over the United States as well as Great Britain and Vietnam.
The last episode of “The Daily»Presents a food critic who lost his sense of smell due to Covid-19.
Sanam Yar contributed reporting. You can reach Natasha and the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
