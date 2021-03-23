Your Wednesday briefing

AstraZeneca’s last stumbling block

In a two-page letter, federal health officials and an independent panel of medical experts accused AstraZeneca of collecting data on the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company had said that based on its US trial, the vaccine appeared to be 79% effective in preventing Covid-19. But the panel said its effectiveness could have been between 69% and 74%, and it berated AstraZeneca for an overly optimistic description of the trial data.

AstraZeneca defended the data it released on Monday and said the interim results appeared to be “consistent” with more recent data collected during the trial. The company said it would reissue more comprehensive results within 48 hours.

The results throw a wrench in the efforts of leaders elected elsewhere to restore confidence in the shot. Faith in the vaccine had already plunged across Europe after recent reports that very few recipients developed unusual blood clots.