Your Wednesday briefing

Myanmar military’s ‘heart of darkness’

The military and its brutal practices have been on the world stage since a coup last month. The generals are now fully in command again, and the Tatmadaw, as the army is called, has turned its arms against the masses, who have mounted a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

But the military has a long legacy of atrocities that has instilled pervasive fear in Myanmar.

Over the past three years, the Tatmadaw have waged war against ethnic rebel armies in three states, Rakhine, Shan and Kachin, displacing 700,000 Rohingya Muslims. Survivors and witnesses told us about the campaign, which included murders, systemic rapes and abuse. Men and boys were often used as human shields by soldiers.

In October, Sayedul Amin, a 28-year-old Rohingya man, was fishing when he and others were arrested by soldiers. “We were ordered to march in front of the soldiers,” he said. “It seems they wanted us to protect them if someone attacked.” He was hit by two bullets.

Quote: “This is an army in the midst of darkness,” said David Scott Mathieson, an independent analyst. “It is an unrepentant institution.”