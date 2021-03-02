Your Wednesday briefing

Vaccine passports spark interest and concern

Israel became the first country to roll out a ‘green pass’, allowing people vaccinated against Covid-19 to resume normal activities. Several European countries are planning to do the same. Thailand Tuesday commissioned a study on the issuance of certificates to travelers vaccinated to stimulate tourism.

The idea is gaining ground as a way to restart economies. But the proposal is also causing a backlash among those who say vaccine passports will worsen wealth gaps and discrimination. Vaccines are already more accessible to wealthy, white communities.

Certain versions of the documents may allow holders to travel abroad. Others would allow entry into spaces reserved for vaccinated people such as gymnasiums, concert halls and restaurants.

The context: Some countries already require proof of vaccination against other viruses – for example, yellow fever – to enter. The same is true for schools and daycares in many states in the United States. But there is little precedent for the company-wide restrictions.