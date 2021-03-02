Your Wednesday briefing
Vaccine passports spark interest and concern
Israel became the first country to roll out a ‘green pass’, allowing people vaccinated against Covid-19 to resume normal activities. Several European countries are planning to do the same. Thailand Tuesday commissioned a study on the issuance of certificates to travelers vaccinated to stimulate tourism.
The idea is gaining ground as a way to restart economies. But the proposal is also causing a backlash among those who say vaccine passports will worsen wealth gaps and discrimination. Vaccines are already more accessible to wealthy, white communities.
Certain versions of the documents may allow holders to travel abroad. Others would allow entry into spaces reserved for vaccinated people such as gymnasiums, concert halls and restaurants.
The context: Some countries already require proof of vaccination against other viruses – for example, yellow fever – to enter. The same is true for schools and daycares in many states in the United States. But there is little precedent for the company-wide restrictions.
Quote: “If vaccines become a passport to do different things, we are going to see the communities that have already been hit hardest by Covid being left behind,” said a public health expert.
In other developments:
People in Manaus, Brazil who were immune to previous episodes of the coronavirus contracted it again as variant P.1 spread through it, according to three studies. The research has not yet been published in scientific journals. The authors warn that discoveries about cells in labs don’t always translate into the real world.
China is aiming to immunize 40 percent of its population against Covid-19 at the end of June, said a prominent health expert. But he faces challenges from people reluctant to take him on.
Russia hit by new sanctions against Navalny
The United States accused the Russian intelligence agency of the FSB on Tuesday of orchestrating the poisoning of Aleksei Navalny, and announced its first sanctions against the Russian government for his poisoning and imprisonment.
The sanctions closely mirrored a series of actions European countries and Britain took last October and expanded on Monday. U.S. officials said it was part of an effort to show unity in the Biden administration’s early clashes with the Kremlin.
None of the sanctions were specifically directed against President Vladimir Putin, heads of Russian intelligence services, or oligarchs. The Treasury Department will release a list of names of those under sanctions later Tuesday. The administration also declassified reports that the FSB was behind the attack on Navalny.
Dynamic: While many US presidents have taken office saying they will seek a reset in relations with Russia, President Biden has done the opposite, vowing to back down.
What to watch: The Biden administration is expected to announce its response to the SolarWinds cyberattack in the coming weeks, in which suspected Russian hackers have deeply penetrated nine government agencies and more than 100 companies.
Three Afghan journalists killed in targeted attacks
The women were returning from work at a local media outlet in Jalalabad when they were attacked on Tuesday. Their death comes at a perilous time for Afghanistan as security in the country continues to decline.
Mursal Hakimi, 25; Sadia, 20 years old; and Shanaz, 20 – many Afghans have only one name – worked for Enikass Radio and TV, in a department that records voiceovers for foreign programs. They were killed in two separate attacks, according to a station official.
The context: A TV and radio presenter with Enikass was shot in much the same way in December. An Islamic State-affiliated group claimed responsibility for the murder, but did not claim Tuesday’s attack. The Taliban have denied any involvement. They have been blamed for much of the wave of assassinations that followed the February 2020 peace agreement between the insurgent group and the United States.
‘I didn’t know I had a masterpiece’
In the second such find in weeks, a New York nurse rediscovered a long lost painting by Jacob Lawrence, one of the leading modernist painters of the 20th century, who had disappeared from public view in 1960. Each painting hung undisturbed on the walls of two Upper West Side apartments a few blocks away. the other.
“It didn’t sound like anything special, honestly,” the owner said of panel 28 from “Wrestling: A History of the American People” above. “The colors were pretty. It was a bit worn. I’ve been there on my way to the kitchen a thousand times a day.
Carlos Ghosn: Two Americans accused of helping former Nissan chief flee Japan in 2019 amid criminal charges were extradited from the United States on Monday to stand trial in Japan. Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor are accused of moving Mr. Ghosn from Osaka to a box for music equipment.
Cuomo scandal: A woman accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York of making unwanted advances, saying he asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019. His account follows allegations of sexual harassment against Mr. Cuomo by two former collaborators. He faces an investigation and calls for resignation.
Kidnappings in Nigeria: Kidnappers freed hundreds of girls kidnapped last week from boarding school in the northern state of Zamfara. Kidnappings became a growth industry during the country’s economic crisis.
Electric car: Volvo Cars said he would convert its entire range to battery power by 2030, phase out vehicles with internal combustion engines faster than other automakers like General Motors. The Swedish-based automaker is owned by Geely Holding of China.
Critics say the merger would create multiple problems because our colleague Elizabeth Harris writes. Many authors could receive less money, as there would be fewer publishers to bid on their proposals. Writers with no proven track record might struggle to get published, and the industry might become even more dependent on blockbuster titles.
“There are projects that would have sold for $ 150,000 years ago that might not sell at all to the Big Five now, while the book that would have sold for $ 500,000 might go for a million. », A literary agent told the Times.
Yet, many people in publishing see Amazon as the biggest health threat to the book industry. “If it’s okay to be concerned about a merged company that publishes maybe 33% of new books,” Franklin Foer written in The Atlantic, “So it’s surely correct to be more concerned that Amazon is now selling 49 percent.”
