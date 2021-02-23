Your Wednesday briefing
(Would you like to receive this briefing by e-mail? Register.)
Hello.
We cover Syria crisis point, a new opposition party in Russia and memorials of past epidemics.
Syrian economy reaches crisis point
Almost a decade after the start of its civil war, Syria is in extreme distress. This month, the Syrian pound hit all-time low against the dollar on the black market, decimating the value of wages and increasing the cost of imports.
Food prices have more than doubled in the past year and 60 percent of the Syrian population is at risk of going hungry. Power cuts are constant, with some areas receiving only a few hours of electricity per day. Most Syrians now spend their days finding fuel to cook and heat their homes, and some women sell their hair to feed their families.
Cold comfort: In a private meeting, President Bashar al-Assad was asked about the country’s economic crisis, which now poses a significant threat to his regime. He had no concrete solutions, but he launched the idea that TV stations should cancel their cooking shows so as not to taunt Syrians with images of inaccessible food.
A disturbing new variant of coronavirus
Variant first discovered in California in December is more contagious than previous forms of the coronavirus, two new studies have shown.
Findings fuel concerns that emerging mutants could mitigate the sharp drop in new cases in the state and possibly elsewhere.
Some experts said the new variant was concerning but likely did not create as much of a burden as the variant that originated in Britain, where it quickly became the dominant form of the virus and overloaded hospitals.
Researchers took a closer look at the new variant, known as B.1.427 / B.1.429, to identify its origin and track its spread. It has appeared in 45 states to date as well as several other countries including Australia, Denmark, Mexico and Taiwan, but it has only taken off in California.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
-
Coronavirus restrictions have led to Champions League matches and World Cup qualifiers being played at neutral venues far from each team’s home soil. European Championship this summer could be the next to move.
-
The psychological assessment of the pandemic was accompanied by a worrying increase in suicides among women in Japan. Last year, 6,976 women died by suicide in the country, almost 15% higher than the rate of 2019.
-
Scotland will emerge from its lockdown in stages of three weeks over the next few months, starting with the reopening of schools. Most businesses and activities will be able to resume after April 26.
-
Pharmaceutical companies need monkeys to develop Covid-19 vaccines. But a global shortage, resulting from the unexpected demand caused by the pandemic, has been exacerbated by a recent ban on the sale of wildlife from China, the leading supplier of laboratory animals.
Old stuff in the party of the “ new people ” in Russia
A a new opposition party blooms in Russia, although President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he does not tolerate dissent.
Called New People, the party seems destined to woo supporters of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is waiting to be transported to a penal colony. But the reasons for the party’s success, say Russian analysts, are to undermine Mr. Navalny, whose own party has been banned, to distract from his movement and to divide the liberal opposition – all the while giving a veneer to the multiparty system in a country where there are few significant electoral choices.
Official line: “For two decades, we have lived in a situation of false choices: either freedom or order,” proclaims its platform. The government, he said, “should stop seeing enemies and traitors in those with other views.”
Reply: “They are trying to give us the line that these New People will now be the real competition for United Russia,” Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Navalny, said on YouTube in an analysis of the ruling pro-Putin party after the appearance of the new party. Last year .
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
Hostility towards women economists
A new working paper found that women presenting their research at economics seminars received 12% more, often aggressive, questions than their male colleagues. The paper, which is expected to be released next week by the National Bureau of Economic Research, is the latest addition to a growing body of evidence of gender discrimination in economics. Above, a conference in San Diego last year.
Our reporter watched how the gender and race gaps in economics are wider and narrower over time, than in many other areas. “Half of the women say they don’t even want to attend a seminar,” said one economist. “We’re losing a lot of ideas this way.”
Here is what else is happening
Tiger Woods: The star golfer was injured in a serious car accident and had to be removed from his vehicle, authorities said. Mr Woods’ officer said he suffered “multiple leg injuries” and was undergoing surgery.
Beijing: China plans to impose restrictions on Hong Kong’s electoral system to root out candidates the Communist Party considers disloyal, a move that could prevent democracy advocates in the city from running for elected office.
Oil spill: A large oil spill from an unknown source marine life devastated in the Mediterranean and spat tons of tar over more than 160 kilometers of Israel’s coastline in southern Lebanon.
U.S. Capitol Riot: In a Senate hearing, senior security officials who were on Capitol Hill during the attack by a pro-Trump mob highlighted the intelligence failures that led to the Jan.6 disaster. Police officials are also testifying. Here is the last one.
Instantaneous: Above, the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Our travel office looked at how epidemics gave rise to benchmarks of all kinds: monuments, places of worship, hospitals, fortifications, cemeteries and feats of civil engineering. How will Covid-19 be commemorated?
Lives lived: Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the poet and publisher who fueled the Beat movement from his famous San Francisco bookstore, City Lights, has deceased at 101.
What we read: This New Yorker article explore one of the great mysteries of the pandemic: why some countries are worse off than others.
Now a break from the news
To cook: This comforting chicken curry has a tomato sauce with ginger and garlic. Serve with yogurt and basmati rice or naan.
Read: “Klara and the Sun”, the eighth novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Read our review.
Take a nap: Many people struggled to sleep during the pandemic. Here is what you need to know on improving your shut-eye.
There is much more in our At Home Ideas Collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
The revolutionary nature of VHS tapes
Don’t ignore VHS tapes as obsolete: today, a robust market exists, both virtually and in real life, for this ephemeral, despite post-2006 technological advances.
On Instagram, users sell videos like Jerry Bruckheimer’s 2003 film “Kangaroo Jack,” a comedy involving a beauty salon owner – played by Jerry O’Connell – and a kangaroo. Ask for a price? $ 190. (Although steep, it is far from the $ 1,400 prize for the first VCR, the JVC HR-3300, from the late 1970s.)
The belief that VHS offers something that other types of media cannot is the origin of the passionate collection of this form of media.
Streaming can be near instantaneous, but it has its limits, said Matthew Booth, 47, owner of Videodrome in Atlanta, which sells VHS tapes in addition to its Blu-ray and DVD rental business.
New releases are prohibitively expensive, content is “split” between subscription services, and movies run in cycles, often disappearing before people have a chance to watch them, he said. In this sense, VHS tapes offer something that today’s market cannot: a vast library of moving images that are not available anywhere else.
Technology often works like this, writes technical journalist Nick Bilton: “While the new thing turns people on, the old thing often doesn’t go away. And if so, it will take a long time to deal with his demise. Vinyl records and film cameras are two other examples – although the once futuristic car phone has yet to experience a renaissance.
But even VHS, with its heartwarming physique, won’t be around forever. “The medium degrades quickly, and many tapes may not live to see the 2040s”, Whet Moser written in Quartz. “It means a lot of lost content, especially homemade and local produce.” Organizations like XFR collective are trying to digitize what they can – before it’s too late.
That’s it for this briefing. See you next time.
– Natasha
Thank you
Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh took the news break. You can join the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
PS
• We’re listening “Daily. Our latest episode is a look at what went wrong with New York nursing homes.
• Here is our Mini crossword, and a clue: like diamonds and double black diamond ski slopes (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Our Washington office has announced his new White House team.