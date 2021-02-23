Your Wednesday briefing

Food prices have more than doubled in the past year and 60 percent of the Syrian population is at risk of going hungry. Power cuts are constant, with some areas receiving only a few hours of electricity per day. Most Syrians now spend their days finding fuel to cook and heat their homes, and some women sell their hair to feed their families.

Cold comfort: In a private meeting, President Bashar al-Assad was asked about the country’s economic crisis, which now poses a significant threat to his regime. He had no concrete solutions, but he launched the idea that TV stations should cancel their cooking shows so as not to taunt Syrians with images of inaccessible food.