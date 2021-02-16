Your Wednesday briefing

The House of Soviets, an office building in Kaliningrad, Russia, which was intended as a symbol of Soviet control over lands captured during World War II, has instead become emblematic of loopholes in the Soviet system. Due to poor construction and structural flaws it has never been occupied.

Update Apr. 16 2021 at 10:43 a.m. ET

But its ugliness made it strangely appreciated by young people as an emblem of a Soviet Union they had never known. Now, 42 years later, as the regional government plans to demolish it, some want to keep it. “People like things with flaws,” said one resident. “It’s ugly, but it’s ours.”

Here is what else is happening

Myanmar: The Closed trial of Daw Aung San Suu KyiMyanmar’s civilian leader, who was ousted in a military coup two weeks ago, began in secret on Tuesday. His defense attorney was notified at the last minute of the court hearing – but by the time he arrived it was over.

Afghanistan at war: The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Germany in a dispute over the country’s investigation into a 2009 attack that killed up to 90 Afghan civilians. Meanwhile, President Biden faces a critical decision point on whether to withdraw American troops from the country.

Fox News: Rupert Murdoch and a group of investors are seizing the moment to create two right-wing news services in Britain that will challenge the BBC and borrow heavily from Fox’s playbook.

British Army: LGBT members of the British military who were stripped of their medals now have access to a trail to collect their medals after years of campaigning. The Defense Ministry admitted that this practice was “bad, discriminatory and unfair”.

Green energy: Automakers, government agencies and investors are pour money into the search for batteries in a global race to enjoy emission-free electric cars.