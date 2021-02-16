Your Wednesday briefing
A boost to coronavirus vaccine supplies in the United States
U.S. states will soon collectively begin receiving 13.5 million doses each week, according to a White House announcement – a jump of more than two million doses from previous weekly levels, in part due to a change in the way the government allocates doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The increases are welcome developments for state officials who are desperate to vaccinate more vulnerable Americans before more contagious variants of the coronavirus become dominant.
The Biden administration worked with Pfizer to provide the company with more manufacturing supplies for its vaccine, including pumps and filtration units, through the Defense Production Act.
French legislation against Islamist terrorism
The French National Assembly Tuesday adopted legislation supposed to reinforce “republican principles”, but with the difficult objective of shutting down the sources of Islamist terrorism across the country. It will go to the Senate next month for final approval.
The legislation extends the requirement of strict religious neutrality beyond civil servants to anyone who is a private contractor for a public service – such as bus drivers. It also creates a new offense of “separatism”, defined as threatening, intimidating or assaulting an elected official or an employee of the public sector.
15 months before the presidential election, the left is in disarray, prompting President Emmanuel Macron to embrace center-right territory to attract right-wing voters from Republicans or Marine Le Pen, the eternal right-wing candidate.
The context: Attacked by the left as an attack on freedoms and by the right as a weak compromise, The law project reflects a decision by Mr. Macron to defeat what he calls “Islamist separatism” and to strengthen the unifying principles of French secularism, which grants no place in politics to religion.
Vast winter storms in the United States
Millions of people are without electricity and at least 20 people died after a huge storm dumped snow across much of the United States. Takeaway: American energy networks can’t stand the wild weather of the future, a consequence of global warming, say experts.
The network outages were most severe in Texas, where more than four million people woke up Tuesday morning with power outages. Separate regional networks in the Southwest and Midwest have also faced serious tensions. From Tuesday afternoon, at least 23 people across the country have died in the storm or its consequences.
Over the weekend, the low temperatures in Europe allowed hundreds of people to dance, skate, play hockey or stroll on frozen lakes and canals across the continent – but the ice was not always enough thick for keep everyone standing.
Related: Locked down indoor rinks due to pandemic, hockey parents in the United States have turned to fortune alternatives, redevelop old barns, expand previous play spaces or buy easy-to-assemble kits to occupy their children.
If you have 5 minutes, it’s worth it
‘It’s ugly, but it’s ours’
The House of Soviets, an office building in Kaliningrad, Russia, which was intended as a symbol of Soviet control over lands captured during World War II, has instead become emblematic of loopholes in the Soviet system. Due to poor construction and structural flaws it has never been occupied.
But its ugliness made it strangely appreciated by young people as an emblem of a Soviet Union they had never known. Now, 42 years later, as the regional government plans to demolish it, some want to keep it. “People like things with flaws,” said one resident. “It’s ugly, but it’s ours.”
Here is what else is happening
Myanmar: The Closed trial of Daw Aung San Suu KyiMyanmar’s civilian leader, who was ousted in a military coup two weeks ago, began in secret on Tuesday. His defense attorney was notified at the last minute of the court hearing – but by the time he arrived it was over.
Afghanistan at war: The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Germany in a dispute over the country’s investigation into a 2009 attack that killed up to 90 Afghan civilians. Meanwhile, President Biden faces a critical decision point on whether to withdraw American troops from the country.
Fox News: Rupert Murdoch and a group of investors are seizing the moment to create two right-wing news services in Britain that will challenge the BBC and borrow heavily from Fox’s playbook.
British Army: LGBT members of the British military who were stripped of their medals now have access to a trail to collect their medals after years of campaigning. The Defense Ministry admitted that this practice was “bad, discriminatory and unfair”.
Green energy: Automakers, government agencies and investors are pour money into the search for batteries in a global race to enjoy emission-free electric cars.
Instantaneous: Above, refugees in a tent city in Afrin, Syria. Our reporter visited Turkey’s safe zone in northern Syria, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent troops across the border three years ago. Kurdish families fled the invasion, but the Syrians who settled there say they are grateful for the Turkish presence, despite their difficulties.
Australian Open: Serena williams beat Simona Halep, setting up a showdown with Naomi Osaka. Here’s a pre-game playlist: “The Meaning of Serena Williams”, of Times Magazine, and “Naomi Osaka is between the worlds”, by The Ringer.
What we listen to: Ambient sounds of a jazz bar in Paris – for when you need an escape to another dimension. (There are many other calming digital rooms to explore on YouTube, where users associate relaxing soundtracks with animated landscapes.)
Now a break from the news
Read: In Cherie Jones’ first novel, “How the one-armed sister sweeps her house” the lives of tourists and locals intersect in the Caribbean in 1984.
Stay energetic and engaged. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Adolescents in vaccine trials
Sheila Mulrooney Eldred, a health journalist, is secure a front row seat for one of the most anticipated pediatric trials in history, as his two teenagers participate in the Moderna Covid vaccine trial. She wrote about what it was.
For Wes and Zoe, the stroke itself was disappointing; Even Wesley, averse to needles, said it didn’t hurt. Still, since most allergic reactions can occur within 30 minutes of a shot, we had to wait an hour afterwards.
Like all of the children in the current trial, Wes and Zoe received the same dose as the adults, which is typical of Phase 3 clinical trials, said Dr. Jill Weatherhead, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine. in Houston.
For the next seven days, Wes and Zoe answered questions in their online journal about any pain, stiffness, swelling, fever, or fatigue they experienced. Unlike most adult Covid vaccine trials, which favor participants who regularly come into contact with people outside their homes, Moderna had no instruction for us to change our lifestyle. So life returned to distance learning and socially distant skiing.
Then on day 7 my phone rang with a text from a friend whose son was in the trial the same day we did: “So Zach has a rash around his injection site.”
I dismissed my instinctive jealousy (we promised to remain friends even if one of our families got stuck with the placebo). The next night I heard some excitement upstairs that caused me to put my book aside: Wes had discovered a similar red stain on his arm. We measured the rash to report to our coordinator.
Even if it turns out that one or both of my children received the saltwater placebo, which is given to one-third of the participants in the teen trial, neither of us will regret signing up.
