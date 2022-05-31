Your Wednesday Briefing

EU ratchets up its Ukraine response

A day after the European Union agreed to punish Russia with an oil embargoEuropean leaders announced a 9 billion euro aid package for Ukraine and moved to tackle a blockade of Ukrainian crops that is threatening a global food crisis.

The deal to ban most Russian oil imports by the end of the year exempt Hungarywhose leader, Viktor Orban, has friendly ties with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

As European leaders wrapped up a two-day summit in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the developing global food crisis was “only the fault of Russia,” which has seized or blockaded all of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, preventing 22 million tons of grain from leaving.

Russia’s foreign minister will visit Turkey next week to discuss possibly releasing the grain.

On the ground: Fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk on Tuesday as Russian troops advanced toward the center of the citywhich is the last in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine to remain outside Russian control.