Your Wednesday Briefing

19 children killed in elementary school shooting

A gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults yesterday at Robb Elementary School, an elementary school in the rural Texas community of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, officials said, in the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade ago.

The gunman, whom the authorities identified as an 18-year-old man who had attended a nearby high school, was armed with several weapons, officials said, adding that he died at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the shooting took place in one classroom or several. Officials did not release the names or ages of the students or adults killed.

The tragedy comes just 10 days after the mass killing of Black shoppers in a grocery store in Buffalo, in what was one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history. Together, the shootings deepen a national political debate over gun laws and the widespread prevalence of weapons in the US

Address: Speaking from the White House last night, President Biden grew emotional as he reflected on the massacre and called for action. “Where in God’s name is our backbone, the courage to do more and then stand up to the lobbies?” he said. “It’s time to turn this pain into action.”