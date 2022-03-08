Your Wednesday Briefing

Biden bans imports of Russian oil

President Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal to the US in response to what he called a “vicious war of choice” in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader. Biden warned Americans that the decision to inflict economic pain on Russia would inevitably mean higher gas prices at home. “Defending freedom is going to cost,” he said in televised remarks.

The ban was quickly followed by a British pledge to phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year and a declaration from the European Commission — the executive arm of the EU, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas — that it would become independent of that supply in the coming years, moves that fell short of Biden’s immediate ban.

Major corporations around the world also began shutting down their operations in Russia yesterday. Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, said it would begin withdrawing from its involvement “in all Russian hydrocarbons,” and McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Pepsico and Starbucks announced that they would temporarily pause all operations in Russia.

Impact: Amid fears that the global supply of oil would shrink, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the US surged to $4,173, a new high and an average increase of about 72 cents from a month ago.