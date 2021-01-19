Your Wednesday briefing

The last day of the Trump presidency

President Trump delivered a provocative and unapologetic farewell speech to the nation in a 20 minute video released on Tuesday, stating that he “has taken on the tough battles” and swearing that “the movement we have launched is only just beginning”.

In one of his last official acts, Mr. Trump pardoned Stephen K. Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who was accused of defrauding political donors. Mr Bannon had not yet been tried, which made his pardon particularly unusual.

Almost as soon as Mr. Trump leaves office, he face a financial minefield, details of which were revealed in a New York Times investigation Last September. Many of his problems have been exacerbated by his hectic and confrontational presidency.

World Suite: Mr. Trump’s imprint on the world will persist. By his “America First” rhetoric, he galvanized other nations to come first too.