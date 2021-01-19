Your Wednesday briefing
The last day of the Trump presidency
President Trump delivered a provocative and unapologetic farewell speech to the nation in a 20 minute video released on Tuesday, stating that he “has taken on the tough battles” and swearing that “the movement we have launched is only just beginning”.
In one of his last official acts, Mr. Trump pardoned Stephen K. Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who was accused of defrauding political donors. Mr Bannon had not yet been tried, which made his pardon particularly unusual.
Almost as soon as Mr. Trump leaves office, he face a financial minefield, details of which were revealed in a New York Times investigation Last September. Many of his problems have been exacerbated by his hectic and confrontational presidency.
World Suite: Mr. Trump’s imprint on the world will persist. By his “America First” rhetoric, he galvanized other nations to come first too.
EU sets ambitious vaccination targets
After a slow start to vaccination efforts on the continent, the The executive arm of the European Union said Tuesday that the 27 EU member states should aim to vaccinate at least 80 percent of healthcare workers and citizens over 80 by March, and at least 70 percent of their entire population by this summer.
“We are running against time, but not against each other,” said Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health. “And we are all racing together as one team.”
Related: Hoping to save borderless travel across the bloc, the committee has also opened a debate on so-called vaccination certificates, which could facilitate travel for people who have been vaccinated.
Here is the last updateEast and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
-
More than 400,000 people in the United States who had the coronavirus have died, data shows compiled by the New York Times. That’s the equivalent of wiping out a town the size of Oakland, California.
-
As German authorities prepare stricter lockdown measures, some German states are planning of monitored quarantine centers for the very few who repeatedly disobey the quarantine rules.
US accuses China of genocide
The US State Department said on Tuesday that the Chinese government was committing genocide and crimes against humanity through its crackdown on Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minority groups in the western region of Xinjiang.
The move is expected to be the Trump administration’s last action on China, taken on the administration’s last full day. Citing the use of forced sterilizations, birth control and family separations to destroy Uyghur identity, officials said they hoped the move would prompt other countries to do the same to rebuild China.
What this means: The statement could lead President-elect Joe Biden to impose sanctions on China. The discovery adds to a long list of points of tension between the United States and China, but it also gives leverage to the president-elect.
Related: A proposed amendment to a trade deal between Britain and China would give UK high courts the power to say whether genocide is underway in Xinjiang, The Guardian reported.
If you have 12 minutes, it’s worth it
The call of the void
Even before the pandemic, American culture embraced numbness as an antidote to the overload of digital capitalism – sensory deprivation “floating tanks”, noise-canceling headphones, the cheapness of open-plan start-ups.
Along with so much desperation, the mass quarantine represented a final accomplishment in the pursuit of nothingness, especially for the privileged classes who could adjust to it in relative comfort. But is it really an escape – or some other trap?
Here is what else is happening
Italian politics: Italian government survived a near collapse on Tuesday as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte narrowly won a vote of confidence in parliament and temporarily avoided an unexpected attack from a major rival, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
Aleksei Navalny: A team led by the Russian opposition leader released a sprawling investigation on Tuesday describing a billion dollar secret palace built for President Vladimir Putin on the Black Sea. On Monday, Mr. Navalny was imprisoned for 30 days ahead of a court ruling that could put him behind bars for years.
Thai monarchy: A former official who shared audio clips on social media deemed critical of the Thai monarchy has been sentenced to 43 years in prison by a Bangkok criminal court. It was the longest sentence to date for violating harsh Thai lèse majesté law, which makes it a crime to defame senior members of the royal family.
Anniversary of the Arab Spring: Ten years after the uprising in Tunisia, the country has become a democracy, with a right to freedom of expression rare in the Arab world. But while youth unemployment remains high and corruption is rampant, some Tunisians wonder if the revolution was worth it.
Instantaneous: Above, the funeral of a flight attendant who died when Sriwijaya Air flight 182 crashed after taking off from Jakarta. As authorities piece together what happened, uncertainty has deepened the grief of the 62 families of the victims. The funeral has started even for those whose remains have not been found.
Poetic justice: At today’s ceremony in Washington, Amanda Gorman, 22, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, will read a job she finished after the riot on Capitol Hill two weeks ago.
Locust: Indians are celebrating a remarkable victory against Australia in a four-match series which is called one of the greatest triumphs in Indian cricket history. “Nothing comes close to that – it surpasses everything,” said the team’s head coach.
“Non-animal origin”: For the first time in France, the Michelin Guide has awarded one star for a fully vegan restaurant. ONA, on the Atlantic coast near Bordeaux, was also one of the 33 restaurants that received green stars for their sustainable approaches.
What we read: This ProPublica Report collates information from more than 500 videos of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, offering a view of what he looked like from inside the crowd.
Now a break from the news
Cook: These lentils in red curry with sweet potatoes are cooked with an aromatic blend of Thai spices, then simmered in coconut milk until tender.
Lily: Octavia Butler has dedicated her life to turning speculative fiction into a hotbed of black expression. Here’s where to start with his books.
Unplug: With thoughtful folding and a little bit of tape, you can create your own hand maze game out of journal.
Take care of yourself. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
Photographing Trump
Over the past four years, Times photographer Doug Mills has taken tens of thousands of photos of President Trump. As Mr. Trump wraps up his tumultuous presidency today, Mr. Mills reflected on his nonstop work spanning four tireless years.
How have the past four years been more difficult for you than in previous administrations?
It has been the four most memory-consuming years for everyone in the White House press corps. President Trump has been the most unpredictable Commander-in-Chief in my 38 years of White House coverage. He ran one news cycle every day after one news cycle, and I was there for the majority of them.
What was your personal interaction with him?
President Trump knows me by name and has referred to me several times. At a G7 summit in Canada, he told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that I was one of the best photographers in the world, but I worked for the New York Times.
As I was covering President Trump’s dinner with the Queen of England at Buckingham Palace, he pointed to the Queen and said, “This is Doug Mills of the New York Times. I was shocked and just looked at the queen and said, “Your Majesty”, and the photoshoot was over.
Out of all the photos you have taken, is there one in particular that you are proud of?
I have a number of memorable photos. Mr. Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and ‘the clap.“Sir. Trump with a lightning bolt shop. THE shot of Mr. Trump walking towards St. John’s Church of the White House after the protesters were kicked out of Lafayette Park.
How would you sum up the last four years for you as a photographer?
These four years have been tremendous for Presidential photography – incredibly exhausting but very rewarding. I enjoyed every minute of it.
That’s it for this briefing. Have a good Wednesday.
– Natasha
