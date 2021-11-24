Your Wednesday briefing

The economic toll of the pandemic outbreak in Europe

A fourth wave of viral infections threatens to undermine Europe’s fragile economic recovery as governments reimpose increasingly stringent health restrictions that could reduce foot traffic in shopping malls, discourage travel and reduce crowds at restaurants, bars and ski resorts.

“We are expecting an eventful winter season,” said Stefan Kooths, research director at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany. “The pandemic now appears to be affecting the economy more negatively than we originally thought.”

The severe lockdowns that swept across Europe in the first months of the pandemic last year ended up slashing economic output by nearly 15%. Vaccines and falling infection rates have helped countries recoup some of these losses, but uneven immunization coverage across the continent could put those gains at risk.

Case study: Before their closure, Austrian stores were already experiencing a 25% loss in revenue in November compared to the same period in 2019, the country’s retail association said.