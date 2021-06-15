Your Wednesday briefing

Days after arrival of new government, Israeli planes bomb Gaza

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, in response to incendiary balloons sent into southern Israel from Gaza by the militant group Hamas. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The day of rising tensions began after the Israeli government authorized a far-right Jewish march through Palestinian areas of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, over objections from Arab and left-wing coalition parties, and despite threats. of Hamas to retaliate.

Gaza is just starting to recover from last month’s fights, which killed at least 250 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel and damaged more than 16,000 homes, according to the UN In 11 days, militants in Gaza fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel.

Details: Incendiary balloons tend to be less destructive than rockets, although they occasionally burn large swathes of farmland and land near homes. New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had previously said those throwing the balloons were “terrorists” who should be killed.