Your Wednesday briefing

How the price hike in China is being felt around the world

As inflation concerns go around the world, Beijing is act quickly to protect factories and workplaces from rising costs. Some of its anti-inflation tools include small business subsidies to pay for commodities and limits on commodity trade to curb speculation.

The government is discouraging steelmakers and coal producers from raising prices and allowing its currency to reach a value not seen in years. For now, wholesale prices are rising and the measures may simply slow the rise rather than stop it. These price increases are already being felt around the world.

Prices are on the rise in the United States and elsewhere for soybeans, napkins and other products, prompting warnings that a wave of inflation could threaten the global economy. For now, Chinese manufacturers, rather than consumers, are feeling the price increases.

What to expect: Many economists believe price increases will moderate once companies remove supply bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.