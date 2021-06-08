Your Wednesday briefing
How the price hike in China is being felt around the world
As inflation concerns go around the world, Beijing is act quickly to protect factories and workplaces from rising costs. Some of its anti-inflation tools include small business subsidies to pay for commodities and limits on commodity trade to curb speculation.
The government is discouraging steelmakers and coal producers from raising prices and allowing its currency to reach a value not seen in years. For now, wholesale prices are rising and the measures may simply slow the rise rather than stop it. These price increases are already being felt around the world.
Prices are on the rise in the United States and elsewhere for soybeans, napkins and other products, prompting warnings that a wave of inflation could threaten the global economy. For now, Chinese manufacturers, rather than consumers, are feeling the price increases.
What to expect: Many economists believe price increases will moderate once companies remove supply bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Huge global prick operation using an app
Global law enforcement officials have revealed a three-year operation in which they said they had intercepted more than 20 million messages revealing criminal activity, such as a plan to ship cocaine from Ecuador to Belgium in cans of tuna. At least 800 people have been arrested in more than a dozen countries.
The FBI, working with Australian police, recruited an informant to sell cell phones to crime syndicates. The phones had a hidden feature that sent encrypted messages and photos.
In three years, more than 12,000 devices have been sold to criminal networks operating in more than 100 countries. Users trusted device security so much that they often laid out their plans not in code, but in plain language.
A big fish: A breakthrough occurred when one of the devices fell into the hands of Joseph Hakan Ayik, an Australian who police say imported drugs from Turkey. Other people trapped included members of Italian organized crime and Australian motorcycle gangs. In Sweden, police made 155 arrests and prevented the deaths of 10 people thanks to the operation, authorities said.
In other tech news: A global internet failure briefly removed sites such as The Times and the UK government on Tuesday. The failure was related to Quickly, a cloud computing service provider, who said that a fix was being made.
Pilots in India demand payments for Covid deaths
The country’s pilots, especially those working for Air India, the airline controlled by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demand better compensation for families airline crew members who died from the Covid.
On Monday, the Federation of Indian Pilots filed a lawsuit with the Bombay High Court, demanding better compensation, insurance benefits and vaccination for all airline crew members.
Air India pilots have seen their wages cut during the pandemic. Their union points out that many of them came to the aid of India when people and vaccines needed to be transported. Many were not themselves vaccinated.
The toll: The federation said in its petition that in February nearly 2,000 Air India staff tested positive for Covid-19. More than 500 of them had to be hospitalized. At least 17 have died, according to the Indian Pilots Guild.
Compensation: Union officials said Air India was paying around 500,000 to 1 million rupees ($ 6,800 to 13,700) in compensation to the family of a pilot who died of Covid-19. That number, they say, is a fraction of what other airlines pay, and often barely enough to pay hospital bills.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
THE LAST NEWS
Our reporter covering the French Open in Paris wrote about how weird the 9pm curfew is, when the City of Light closes as quickly as a window. “We should have the late games and then a party,” lamented one spectator.
ARTS AND IDEAS
China’s PR problem
President Xi Jinping last week called on Communist Party officials to improve their communications with the rest of the world. Analysts said he recognized that increasingly aggressive diplomacy had not worked.
“We must focus on the right tone, be open and confident but also modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, kind and respectable image of China,” Xi said.
But it’s not as friendly as it sounds: Xi hasn’t reported any changes in policies that have sparked the tension.
“There is a long tradition of Chinese leaders providing advice to cadres and people. Think of Mao Zedong’s words collected in the ‘Little Red Book’, ”our Beijing bureau chief, Steven Lee Myers, told me.
“Xi Jinping is the first leader since then whose words have been elevated to such a high standard in the Communist Party pantheon,” Steven said.
Xi’s speeches have already been collected in several volumes, and there’s even an app for party officials to study his views. This meeting of the Politburo, the highest governing body of the Communist Party, was a “study session”, intended to review the communication of the country’s politics after increasingly negative views on China.
Xi’s plan? A push “to convince the world of the wisdom of the country’s policies that have contributed to these negative perceptions,” Steven told me – “not a sign that he intends to moderate them.”
