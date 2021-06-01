Your Wednesday briefing

WHO approves second Chinese vaccine

The World Health Organization authorized a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech for emergency use. The clearance means the vaccine could be distributed as part of Covax, the global effort to share injections with hard-hit and undersupplied countries.

The decision came a month after the WHO approved another vaccine developed in China, by state-backed Sinopharm.

The second vaccine, known as CoronaVac, has already been approved for use in 29 countries, including Brazil and Mexico. WHO had recently requested more safety and manufacturing data on CoronaVac, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Efficacy data: Clinical trials of CoronaVac in Brazil and Turkey have shown very different results, but both have shown that it protects against Covid-19. On Monday, Brazil announced that a study in which an entire city received CoronaVac found that deaths from Covid-19 had fallen by 95% there.