Your Wednesday briefing
We are covering the WHO approval of another Chinese vaccine and the reactions of the Israeli media to the possible end of the Netanyahu era.
WHO approves second Chinese vaccine
The World Health Organization authorized a Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech for emergency use. The clearance means the vaccine could be distributed as part of Covax, the global effort to share injections with hard-hit and undersupplied countries.
The decision came a month after the WHO approved another vaccine developed in China, by state-backed Sinopharm.
The second vaccine, known as CoronaVac, has already been approved for use in 29 countries, including Brazil and Mexico. WHO had recently requested more safety and manufacturing data on CoronaVac, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Efficacy data: Clinical trials of CoronaVac in Brazil and Turkey have shown very different results, but both have shown that it protects against Covid-19. On Monday, Brazil announced that a study in which an entire city received CoronaVac found that deaths from Covid-19 had fallen by 95% there.
” Get out of here ! »: Reactions to the Chinese three-child policy
Chinese state media trumpeted the government’s announcement that it would allow couples to have three children as a positive change. But in much of the country, the reaction was outrage.
The women feared that this decision would only exacerbate discrimination on the part of employers. The young people, who could hardly afford houses and basic necessities, were fuming. Working class couples said it would be impossible.
On Weibo, users complained about rising education spending, sky-high house prices, and ruthless working hours, and pointed out the lack of childcare options. Many people have to rely on their parents to help them with their children. Some millennials choose a lifestyle without children, and many men have vasectomies to make sure they remain childless.
Quote: A commentator on an article on the policy change said: “Get out of here! Will you help us take care of the children? Do you want to give us a house?
Related: China has almost quintupled the surface area of public green spaces in its cities over the past 20 years to meet the demands for parks and a better quality of life of a better-off and more educated population.
Israeli media react to possible fall of Netanyahu
After more than 12 consecutive years as head of the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stay in power may come to an end. Naftali Bennett, an ultra-nationalist power broker, has said he will cooperate with opposition leaders to form a coalition to replace Netanyahu.
Israeli newspapers from all political walks have offered reactions who were as fractured as the electorate. Liberal columnists said Netanyahu and his allies would make it harder for the new government; conservative experts have expressed their dismay at the coalition; and ultra-Orthodox writers have warned of an “anti-Jewish” government.
Quote: “If this was a Hollywood movie, this would now be the part where someone would quietly walk into the room, put a heavy hand on the speaker’s shoulder and say, ‘Sir, this is. is finished. No one believes a single word of what you say. You made your bed. Now you have to lie, ”wrote Ben Caspit, columnist for Maariv and outspoken critic of Netanyahu.
Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open after organizers fined her for not showing up to a press conference. Osaka cited mental health reasons for refusing to speak to the media. Perhaps one of the takeaways from this whole thing is that some players really find it too much to take. Our sports journalist looked at what was wrong, what we know and what we don’t know.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The show continues at the Globe
The Globe Theater of Shakespeare’s time has survived several plague epidemics. So when the pandemic closed live performances in London last March, many expected the modern recreation of the Globe to be successful. This has not been easy.
The theater, which relies heavily on tourism, has laid off 180 actors and independent crews and put most of the permanent staff on leave. Even with these cuts, executives said, the Globe might have closed without the British government bailout of the arts.
The Globe reopened last month at a quarter of its usual capacity. To cut costs, he is staging a cover of a 2019 production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. The actors must maintain a social distance on stage and the plays take place without intermission to reduce the risk of viruses.
Times cultural journalist Alex Marshall recently took to the Globe for its first performance in over a year. The mood outside, he reported, was ecstatic. “It’s just great that we’re back and people are hungry for it,” said Sean Holmes, the play’s director. “There is no way we can maintain this audience level, but I feel optimistic.”
