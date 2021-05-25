Your Wednesday briefing

One year after the death of George Floyd

Yesterday was a year since George Floyd was killed in a police arrest after going out to buy cigarettes. What followed was an uprising for racial justice almost unprecedented in American history.

President Biden met with Floyd’s family to the White House, five weeks after the discovery of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer guilty of two counts of murder and second degree manslaughter.

Biden promised Floyd’s family that he would win the passage of a police reform bill in his name, but so far he has. not kept this promise.

In George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, people laid flowers. Walks, memorials and prayer gatherings were planned across the United States from morning to night, stretching from Portland, Oregon, to Louisville, Ky., to New York.