Your Wednesday briefing

One year after the death of George Floyd
Yesterday was a year since George Floyd was killed in a police arrest after going out to buy cigarettes. What followed was an uprising for racial justice almost unprecedented in American history.
President Biden met with Floyd’s family to the White House, five weeks after the discovery of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer guilty of two counts of murder and second degree manslaughter.
Biden promised Floyd’s family that he would win the passage of a police reform bill in his name, but so far he has. not kept this promise.
In George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, people laid flowers. Walks, memorials and prayer gatherings were planned across the United States from morning to night, stretching from Portland, Oregon, to Louisville, Ky., to New York.
Changes: Over the past year, more more than 30 states and dozens of major cities have created rules limiting the use of force by police. We look the change in the font. Most black Americans say the policeman the murder conviction does not increase their confidence in the justice system, according to a recent poll.
Quote: “Today is the day that made the world angry and people realized what was going on in America and we all said ‘Enough is enough'” said Philonise Floyd, George’s brother. Floyd.
Belarusian activist who “ refused to live in fear ”
Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian dissident whose Ryanair flight was forced to descend over the weekend and who was snatched by Belarusian security officials on the tarmac at Minsk National Airport, had been faced with so many threats that “we are all used to them,” recalls an exiled dissident.
But the events of Sunday shattered that sense of security. Protasevich, 26, now faces vengeance from President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader whom he has defied with unwavering zeal since his teenage years.
Our journalists looked at his life in the opposition movement, as Belarusian authorities released a video of his confession – made under duress, his friends say.
“By character, Roman has always been very resolute,” said a friend. “He refused to live in fear.
The last: Air France, KLM, Finnair, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines have joined the list of airlines that have stopped flying over Belarus.
Americans abroad can revert to expired passports
Americans abroad whose passports expired during the pandemic can now return to the United States before renewing their travel documents, a policy change announced by the State Department on Monday.
The ruling applies to Americans of any age who are outside the country and hold a passport that expires on or after January 1, 2020, with the exception of babies born abroad who have not yet received a passport. passport. Travelers leaving the country must always have valid documents.
Over 100,000 Americans Abroad Struggle get consular appointments to renew their passports as many of these offices remain hampered by Covid-19 restrictions and downsizing. Some are closed for everyone except emergency services.
All U.S. citizens returning to the country must still show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.
here are the latest updates and Plans of the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
India has reported nearly 27 million cases of Covid and 307,231 deaths. Times analysis the actual toll found a best-case estimate of 404.2 million cases and 600,000 deaths. The worst-case scenario puts the number of deaths at 4.2 million.
THE LAST NEWS
Other great stories
A century ago, a thriving black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma perished at the hands of a violent white mob. In the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a heavily armed white mob of looters and arsonists killed hundreds, torched more than 1,250 homes, and erased years of black success.
We created a 3d model of Greenwood, which is home to what was known as Black Wall Street, to show the types of people that made up the neighborhood and contributed to its vibrancy.
“If they had been allowed to carry on this legacy,” said a granddaughter of a former resident, “we don’t know where we might be now.”
ARTS AND IDEAS
First mentions of famous authors
To help commemorate his 125th anniversary, The Times Book Review highlights some notable first mentions of famous writers. You can find the full list here. Some of our favorites:
F. Scott Fitzgerald: In 1916, Princeton was only admitting men, and they often played female roles in campus plays. Time featured a photo of Fitzgerald in character, calling her “the most beautiful showgirl”.
Patricia Highsmith: In 1939, the novelist appeared in an article Regarding a ‘Greek Games’ contest between Barnard students: “A messenger, Joan Roth, rushed in to say that Persephone was still alive and that a cheering group was dancing. Eight goblets circled around the crowd to distract the still inconsolable Demeter. Highsmith was one of the acrobatic students.
John Updike: An acclaimed short story writer who had yet to publish a novel, Updike appeared in a piece of advice in 1958, encourage parents to teach their children complex words. “A long and correct word is exciting for a child,” he said. “Makes them laugh; my daughter never says “rhinoceros” without laughing.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
