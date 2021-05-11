Your Wednesday briefing

Deadly violence between Israel and Gaza

Worst fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in seven years stepped up last night, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, including 10 children, and three Israelis. Hundreds of additional civilians were injured, according to local officials on both sides.

Israeli airstrikes began targeting Hamas offices in apartment buildings in Gaza City, while militants in Gaza struck back at Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic hub. In Israel’s Arab neighborhoods, Palestinian citizens of Israel have expressed fury at the killings and long-standing complaints of discrimination within Israel itself. See images of the scene in Gaza.

Palestinian militants and the Israeli army are unequally matched – the first armed with raw rockets, the latter with fighter jets and a sophisticated missile defense system, the Iron Dome. Israeli airstrikes target strategic targets in densely populated Gaza, killing civilians even as Israel insists it takes action to avoid them, while Hamas rockets target civilian population centers but are often lacking target.

Analysis: Leaders on both sides seized on the conflict to promote their own interests. “This is the story of all the previous wars between Israel and Hamas,” said Ghassan Khatib, a political expert in the occupied West Bank. The two governments “come out victorious, and the public in Gaza comes out as the loser.”