Your Wednesday briefing
Deadly violence between Israel and Gaza
Worst fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in seven years stepped up last night, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, including 10 children, and three Israelis. Hundreds of additional civilians were injured, according to local officials on both sides.
Israeli airstrikes began targeting Hamas offices in apartment buildings in Gaza City, while militants in Gaza struck back at Tel Aviv, Israel’s economic hub. In Israel’s Arab neighborhoods, Palestinian citizens of Israel have expressed fury at the killings and long-standing complaints of discrimination within Israel itself. See images of the scene in Gaza.
Palestinian militants and the Israeli army are unequally matched – the first armed with raw rockets, the latter with fighter jets and a sophisticated missile defense system, the Iron Dome. Israeli airstrikes target strategic targets in densely populated Gaza, killing civilians even as Israel insists it takes action to avoid them, while Hamas rockets target civilian population centers but are often lacking target.
Analysis: Leaders on both sides seized on the conflict to promote their own interests. “This is the story of all the previous wars between Israel and Hamas,” said Ghassan Khatib, a political expert in the occupied West Bank. The two governments “come out victorious, and the public in Gaza comes out as the loser.”
Administration of Biden: The US president had hoped to distract from US foreign policy in the Middle East. But this conflict can force him to get involved.
First person: Desperate voices, screaming ambulance sirens, blood-soaked clothes: Palestinian community organizer describes what life is like for Palestinians in East Jerusalem.
Notice: A dangerously naive consensus has emerged in Israel in recent years, suggesting that the Palestinians are fundamentally resigning themselves to living under permanent Israeli control, Thomas Friedman writes.
Covid Desperation Spreads Across Asia
Even as the virus recedes in wealthy countries with strong vaccination campaigns, it threatens to overwhelm Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia and Thailand, which had so far largely repelled it.
In India, despair is diffusion as the deaths and health care blackouts that began in major cities a few weeks ago progress rapidly in rural areas with fewer resources. Dozens of corpses washed up on the banks of the Ganges in India along the border of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, two states where the virus is raging.
Taken together, the opposing regional trends add to a leveling of new daily global cases to “an unacceptable plateau” that leaves the world in constant danger, the WHO director-general said on Monday.
In numbers: Around 772,000 new cases are reported on average every day around the world, nearly half of them in India, where the B.1.617 virus variant has spread.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
Pharmaceutical company Novavax announced that its highly protective vaccine would not be allowed in the United States or Britain until at least July and would not reach peak production until the end of the year.
With the European vaccination campaign blocked, some American expatriates have chosen to travel to the United States to be vaccinated. Here is an account.
China’s ‘long-term time bomb’
China’s latest once-a-decade census showed that the country’s population is is growing at its slowest rate in decades. According to the latest census, just 12 million babies were born last year in a country of 1.41 billion people – the fewest since 1961, and another sign of a looming demographic crisis.
China’s economy has long relied on a huge population and a growing pool of young workers. But economic growth will be difficult to sustain if the labor pool continues to shrink. Births have now declined for four consecutive years.
Many of China’s demographic problems stem from Beijing’s one-child policy imposed in 1980 to curb population growth, bolstering it with sometimes drastic measures. The results of the census could force Xi Jinping, the head of the country, to take into account the failures of the ruling Communist Party’s family planning policy.
Key factors: Child rearing costs and marriage delays among educated women are among the other reasons why people in China have fewer children. the divorce rate has also increased steadily since 2003.
Analysis: “China faces a unique demographic challenge that is the most urgent and the most serious in the world,” said a research professor in applied economics at Peking University. “It’s a long-term time bomb.”
THE LAST NEWS
News from Europe
Despite vigorous opposition from prominent writers, artists, academics and heritage groups, one of Dublin’s most beloved Joycean landmarks is ready to become a youth hostel, dashing hopes that it can be preserved as a cultural space.
“It’s like selling family jewels – like giving it away, really,” said John McCourt, who led the campaign to preserve the 18th century townhouse, part of the latest news from Joyce’s collection. ” Dubliners “.
ARTS AND IDEAS
A neglected artist with a range
Sophie Taeuber-Arp blurred the lines between fine and applied arts, but she died prematurely without the recognition she deserved. A major new exhibition in Basel, Switzerland, aims to solve this problem, writes Catherine Hickley, reporter for The Times. This is an edited excerpt.
In 1918, three daring puppets in a production of “King Stag” were met with skepticism by their Zurich theater. But artistic circles around the world saw them differently: in Europe they were represented and discussed in avant-garde magazines; across the Atlantic, Vanity Fair noted in 1922 that these “revolutionary” puppets had “caused a sensation”.
The puppets were made by Sophie Taeuber-Arp, a Swiss artist with breathtaking reach on many media: costume, sculpture, interior and furniture design, dance, painting – and, of course, puppets.
Her ability to blur the lines between fine and applied arts is one of the reasons it took her so long to receive a major retrospective that would cement her international reputation as a pioneer of abstraction, said Anne Umland, curator at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “She’s hard to categorize,” Umland said.
This complete exhibition, “Sophie Taeuber-Arp: Living abstraction», Opened at the Kunstmuseum Basel in March and will run until June 20. It will move to Tate Modern in London from July 15 and MoMA from November 21.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
It’s Eid al-Fitr tonight, the end of Ramadan and a celebration of breaking the fast. Here are recipes to celebrate, including Namoura, a Lebanese cake soaked in syrup.
What to read
Stacey Abrams, Georgian politician and novelist, describes the book she would recommend to the president as “foundational work on the nature of power”.
What to drink
Lambrusco, the slightly sparkling and often inexpensive wine, is the drink of choice in Emilia Romagna. It’s great in a brackish spritz.
