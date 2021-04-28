Your Wednesday briefing

How Europe sealed its deal with Pfizer

EU will finalize a deal this week for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, after a striking alignment between personal diplomacy, political survival and corporate agitation.

For a month, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, exchanged texts and calls with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. Then, finally, a breakthrough: Pfizer could have more doses than it could offer to the OR – much more. And the EU would be delighted to have them.

Although many other executives are also in talks with Pfizer, Bourla said he and von der Leyen had “developed a deep trust because we have engaged in extensive discussions.” He added: “She knew the details of the variants. She knew details about everything. So that made the discussion much more engaged.

Details: The contract will allow the EU to resell or donate the vaccines to partners, empowering the bloc to conduct vaccine diplomacy and support efforts to immunize people in the poorest countries.