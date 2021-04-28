Your Wednesday briefing
How Europe sealed its deal with Pfizer
EU will finalize a deal this week for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, after a striking alignment between personal diplomacy, political survival and corporate agitation.
For a month, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, exchanged texts and calls with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. Then, finally, a breakthrough: Pfizer could have more doses than it could offer to the OR – much more. And the EU would be delighted to have them.
Although many other executives are also in talks with Pfizer, Bourla said he and von der Leyen had “developed a deep trust because we have engaged in extensive discussions.” He added: “She knew the details of the variants. She knew details about everything. So that made the discussion much more engaged.
Details: The contract will allow the EU to resell or donate the vaccines to partners, empowering the bloc to conduct vaccine diplomacy and support efforts to immunize people in the poorest countries.
Israel accused of apartheid by rights group
A small but growing number of Israeli and international watchdogs have come to a conclusion that many Palestinians have come to long ago: that Israel is perpetrating a form of apartheid, the racist legal system that ruled South Africa until the early 1990s.
On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch released a report claiming that Israel has pursued a policy of ethnic supremacy that favors Israeli Jews over Palestinians both in Israel and in the occupied territories.
The policy, which was once considered temporary, has over time become a permanent condition, said Kenneth Roth, the group’s executive director. The Israeli government condemned the report as a baseless attack.
Analysis: “While much of the world views the half-century Israeli occupation as a temporary situation that a decades-long ‘peace process’ will soon heal, the oppression of Palestinians there has reached a peak. threshold and permanence which correspond to the definitions of apartheid crimes. and persecution, ”Roth said.
‘Because I am a woman’
Speaking to the European Parliament on Monday, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, described her pain and frustration after having was left standing at a meeting in Turkey this month. His colleague, a man, as well as the President of Turkey, also a man, took the only two chairs planned for the official talks.
“Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and tie?” said von der Leyen, who is the first woman to head the commission. “In the photos from previous meetings, I didn’t see a shortage of chairs. But then again, I didn’t see any women in these photos either.
She said she couldn’t find any government protocol that could explain why she was treated this way – she and her male counterpart also ranked in the European Union hierarchy. “So I have to wrap up, it happened because I’m a woman.”
Watch: A video of the meeting, held at the Turkish Presidential Palace, shows von der Leyen’s distinct surprise at the lack of suitable seats. The images caused a storm on social media. #GiveHerASeat quickly started trending on Twitter.
News from Europe
As its population ages, China plans to postpone retirement – now 50 for female workers, 55 for white-collar workers and 60 for most men.
The idea is deeply unpopular: the elderly say they will be cheated on their promised deadlines, while the youngest fear that the fierce competition for employment will intensify. Workers with physically demanding jobs say they will be exhausted, find themselves unemployed – or both.
Vaccines as a personality test on the Internet
It seems very American to turn the vaccine rollout into a brand show rooted in the cult of pharmaceutical companies, writes my colleague, critic Amanda Hess. This is an edited excerpt.
For months, social media has functioned as if mass death and collective trauma can be addressed (or at least ignored) by rigorously delivering topical memes to our phones. Now, the long-running Covid drama appears to be nearing its end, in the form of an orgiastic flurry of vaccine content.
Images of completed immunization cards are status symbols. The syringe emoji pops up everywhere. There are fanfictions about TikToks vaccines where pharmaceutical brands are turned into whole personalities and playlists full of parody songs like the sex “Vaccinated Attitude” and the groove “Saturday Night Live” “Baby boomers have the Vax.”
And the array of vaccine brands, each with their own typical protocols and symptoms, have made room for them to be interpreted as an internet personality test, with all the irrational identification of an astrological sign or sign. ‘a BuzzFeed quiz.
When a young TikToker called @idrinkurmilkshake with a wink identified herself as a member of the “Pfizer GangShe jokingly launched a rivalry that tore the internet to boil. “Um, only hot people get the Pfizer vaccine,” she said, smugly tucking a sparkling ring behind one ear. “If you have Moderna, then I don’t know what to tell you, queen. (When she then uploaded her audio to the app so that other users could sync with her voice, she clarified her position by titling the track “imjusykiddingyouareallhot”.)
