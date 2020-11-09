Your Tuesday briefing

Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective

After months of surging coronavirus cases and post-lockdown lockdowns, the world had a glimmer of good news on Monday. Pfizer preliminary results announced of its clinical trial which indicates that its vaccine, developed with the German company BioNTech, is of a robust effectiveness. If the results hold, the level of protection would put its Covid-19 vaccine on a par with highly effective childhood vaccines against diseases like measles. Stock markets exploded after the announcement.

The United Kingdom expects to have 10 million doses of vaccine available by year-end, pending regulatory approval. Frontline workers and the elderly would be among the first to receive it. Here is what we know so far on the vaccine.

Vaccine monitoring: Eleven vaccines are in advanced stages of testing, including four in the United States. Pfizer’s progress could bode well for Moderna’s vaccine, which uses similar technology. Check out our tracker here.