Your Tuesday briefing

Pfizer says its vaccine is over 90% effective
After months of surging coronavirus cases and post-lockdown lockdowns, the world had a glimmer of good news on Monday. Pfizer preliminary results announced of its clinical trial which indicates that its vaccine, developed with the German company BioNTech, is of a robust effectiveness. If the results hold, the level of protection would put its Covid-19 vaccine on a par with highly effective childhood vaccines against diseases like measles. Stock markets exploded after the announcement.
The United Kingdom expects to have 10 million doses of vaccine available by year-end, pending regulatory approval. Frontline workers and the elderly would be among the first to receive it. Here is what we know so far on the vaccine.
Vaccine monitoring: Eleven vaccines are in advanced stages of testing, including four in the United States. Pfizer's progress could bode well for Moderna's vaccine, which uses similar technology.
What Biden’s victory means for Brexit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom is in the final stages of trying to negotiate a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, a complex challenge that has become more urgent with the defeat of his ally and ideological companion, President Trump.
Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election could strain the UK’s negotiations with Brussels. More failures would almost certainly reverberate badly in Ireland. Mr. Biden, who speaks often and fondly of his Irish roots, has already warned Mr. Johnson to do nothing his trade negotiations it could threaten the peace in Northern Ireland.
Mr Johnson is on an unstable footing: Mr Biden has opposed Brexit, he is unlikely to prioritize a trade deal with London and has ruled out such a deal altogether if Britain does anything it is to water down the protections of Northern Ireland which are enshrined in the Withdrawal Agreement. Mr Johnson must now balance his determination to put pressure on Brussels with his willingness not to upset Mr Biden.
Quote: “The elections have completely changed the situation,” said Mujtaba Rahman, analyst at Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy.
A possible end to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday signed a settlement negotiated by Russia to end the conflict on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, abandoning the disputed territory and submitting to further demands as he faced defeat on the battlefield. The agreement calls on Armenian troops to withdraw from the enclave, where they will be replaced by Russian peacekeepers.
While three previous ceasefires have collapsed, the deal suggests a more permanent and sweeping overhaul of the security map of the South Caucasus, an unstable region wedged between Turkey, Russia and Iran. The settlement sealed a role in the region for an increasingly assertive Turkey, a supporter of Azerbaijan in the war that began in September.
Hours after the announcement, protests erupted in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. A crowd broke into the main government building and tore off Mr. Pashinyan’s nameplate on the door of the prime minister’s office, according to footage from Russian TV news.
Official remarks: “I personally made a very difficult decision for myself and for all of us,” Pashinyan wrote in a declaration announcement of the agreement. “It’s not a victory, but there is no defeat.”
How it started: For years, country leaders agreed to postpone the discussion in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. But in the spring, Mr Pashinyan declared the region unmistakably Armenian, urging a return to all-out war.
The end of ‘America First’
President-elect Joe Biden said he would return to the Iran nuclear deal, renew a nuclear weapons treaty with Russia and double US commitments to NATO, passing quickly bury “America first” – President Trump’s guiding principle of foreign policy.
But the world is different now. Electric vacuum cleaners have been created and filled, often by China. Democracies have retreated. While foreign allies may find Mr. Biden reassuring, they also admit that they may never have full confidence that the United States will not return to building walls and cooperating with allies after the fact.
Israel: President Trump’s defeat has left Israel and its longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the end of a brutal demotion on the priority list for U.S. foreign policy after four years of loving treatment. Mr Biden promised a return to a more balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Racism in Britain: Lord Kilclooney, Member of the House of Lords, drew strong criticism lawmakers for calling Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect of the United States, “the Indian” on Twitter. He deleted the comment but defended his post.
American Politics: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed President Trump in his refusal to concede the presidential election, telling the Senate that Mr. Trump was “100% in his rights” to challenge the election result. Only four Republican senators recognized Mr. Biden’s victory.
Myanmar’s second election: Voters rallied en masse on Sunday in elections that were to quit Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party as the greatest force in the country’s parliament.
Instantaneous: A small aluminum capsule found in eastern France near Ingersheim, a town in Alsace, contained a century-old message written in ink in Gothic script, above. Analyzing the note, experts determined that it appeared to have been written by a Prussian infantry officer during World War I.
Lives lived: Viola Smith, a virtuoso percussionist who has been billed as the “fastest drummer girl in the world” and who performed at the inauguration of President Harry Truman and worked with Ella Fitzgerald and Chick Webb, died last month at 107.
In other ba-dum-tss news: Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old Briton, has found an audience with her impressive drumming performances on YouTube. But it was her challenge to Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl that propelled her to stardom. (Spoiler: After an epic encounter, Mr. Grohl conceded defeat.)
What we listen to: This episode of “Sway Podcast », with couples counselor Esther Perel. “It’s the calming listening you didn’t know you needed,” says Melina Delkic, who writes the Asia Briefing, “with comparisons of our interpersonal relationships to larger and tense global dynamics.
What awaits Biden
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has announced four priorities for his administration: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial fairness and climate change. Presentation of our DealBook journalists some of the biggest hurdles Mr. Biden faces.
Divisions among Democrats. Immediately after the start of the race, the progressive and moderate wings of the party blamed each other for ceding ground to Democrats in the House and failing to gain clear control of the Senate.
Gridlock with the Republicans. Whether the Republicans retain the Senate will not be decided until two run-off elections are held in Georgia in January. If they do, Mr Biden has a solid track record of working with the lawmaker who will be the Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. This makes bipartisan action possible on issues such as infrastructure and economic recovery, although after such a bitter election neither side is in the mood to compromise.
Balance the cabinet. Mr Biden’s first major appointments came on Monday: he chose 13 members for his coronavirus task force. Future meetings will reveal how he intends to balance the concerns of the left, the right and the center.
Ease trade tensions. The days of presidential tweets threatening trade wars may be over, but few are predicting global change. Mr Biden’s focus is at home, so pandemic relief is the priority even as allies urge him to act on tariffs. Longer term, Biden’s economic plan focuses on “building essential supply chains so that we are not dependent on other countries in future crises.”
