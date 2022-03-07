Your Tuesday Briefing: Russia escalates attacks on civilians

Ukrainian civilians trapped as attacks escalate

Russian forces are stepping up indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets and laying siege to cities across Ukraine. Fears are growing over the fate of thousands of Ukrainians trapped in cities without heat and enough food supplies.

As of Monday, 202 schools, 34 hospitals and more than 1,500 residential buildings have been destroyed since the war began, while nearly 1,000 towns and villages are completely deprived of electricity, water and heat, according to an adviser to Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine dismissed a Kremlin proposal to evacuate millions of thousands of people to Russia and its ally Belarus. Russian forces have kept up shelling of so-called evacuation corridors, where civilians are trying to flee. Follow our live updates.

At dawn, Russian forces unleashed a ferocious artillery attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv, hitting residential neighborhoods with rockets. By evening, the guns had died down, and Ukrainian officials declared that their forces had once again repelled the Russian onslaught.