Your Tuesday Briefing: Europe Nears an Oil Embargo

The EU hammers out an oil embargo

The block is poised to agree on a sweeping oil embargo, its most far-reaching effort to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The embargo would deprive the Kremlin of a key revenue stream and accelerate Europe’s independence from Russian fuel. Here are live updates.

The embargo, if approved, would come at a heavy economic cost for the EU, which gets about 27 percent of its crude oil imports from Russia and a higher share of its oil products. Member states have been spending around $23 billion each month on Russian crude since the war started and oil prices surged. The embargo would bruise Russia, but the damage would be slow until restrictions kick in.

And it has political stakes as well. Negotiators were forced to capitulate to Hungary’s demand that it be indefinitely exempt from the measure. Prime Minister Viktor Orban benefits from the cheap energy — and his ties to the Kremlin. Hungary’s exemption will have little financial effect because of the country’s small size, but it indicates how much Orban has peeled away from the rest of the bloc.

Fighting: Russian forces in the outskirts of the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk are advancing from two sideswhile an explosion on Monday in Melitopol, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine, appeared to target a pro-Kremlin regional leader. A French journalist was killed by shrapnel in the east.