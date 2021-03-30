Your Tuesday briefing

A multi-billion dollar green stimulus package

President Biden prepares the details of a new, much broader economic stimulus plan it would use billions of dollars in public spending to unite the goals of tackling climate change and restoring the economy, with an emphasis on renewables, energy efficiency and the production of electric cars.

But experts note that spending money on climate change is not a particularly effective way to reduce pollution emissions caused by global warming, and it can pose a significant risk to taxpayers.

Yet if the stimulus “sets up the energy saving in such a way that it is ultimately less costly to reduce emissions, it could create more political support to do so later” by making laws or regulations less expensive. painful, said David Popp, senior author of a National Bureau of Economics study on green stimulus money.

