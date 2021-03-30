Your Tuesday briefing
George Floyd’s death trial begins
Ten months after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, protests erupted across the United States and then around the world, on the first day of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing him, sparked global interest. Here is what happened:
The prosecutor wanted to draw the attention of jurors to the famous bystander video of Mr. Floyd’s arrest and death. “You can believe your eyes, it’s homicide – it’s murder,” said prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, adding that the trial was “about Derek Chauvin,” not the police in general.
Mr Chauvin’s defense said it would ask jurors to review more than 50,000 pieces of evidence outside of the video itself. Eric Nelson, Mr. Chauvin’s lawyer, told jurors that the case “clearly lasts more than 9 minutes and 29 seconds”.
The exact cause of Mr. Floyd’s death will prove to be one of the most crucial points in this lawsuit.
Outside the courthouse, protesters gathered and a helicopter circled overhead.
A multi-billion dollar green stimulus package
President Biden prepares the details of a new, much broader economic stimulus plan it would use billions of dollars in public spending to unite the goals of tackling climate change and restoring the economy, with an emphasis on renewables, energy efficiency and the production of electric cars.
But experts note that spending money on climate change is not a particularly effective way to reduce pollution emissions caused by global warming, and it can pose a significant risk to taxpayers.
Yet if the stimulus “sets up the energy saving in such a way that it is ultimately less costly to reduce emissions, it could create more political support to do so later” by making laws or regulations less expensive. painful, said David Popp, senior author of a National Bureau of Economics study on green stimulus money.
Related: The Biden administration announced a plan to dramatically expand the use of offshore wind energy along the East Coast, in an effort to harness a potentially huge new source of renewable energy that has struggled to gain a foothold in the United States
Results of the WHO investigation in Wuhan
the 124-page report of a joint investigation According to the World Health Organization and China, China still does not have the data or research to indicate how and when the coronavirus that has killed nearly 2.8 million people worldwide began to spread. The report is also uncertain whether China will allow outside experts to continue digging.
The report, compiled after investigators spent 27 days in Wuhan, China, contains a glut of new details but no deep new information. It does little to allay Western concerns about the role of the Chinese Communist Party, which is notoriously resistant to outside scrutiny and has at times sought to obstruct any WHO investigation.
The team of experts also described the possibility of the virus accidentally emerging from a Chinese lab as “extremely unlikely,” although some scientists say it is an important question to explore. The dominant theory remains that the virus originated in bats, jumped onto another animal and then mutated in a way that allowed it to be transmitted to humans, and from human to human.
Analysis: “The investigation runs the risk of going nowhere, and we may never find the true origins of the virus,” said Yanzhong Huang, senior researcher for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.
In the Indian state of Assam, a group of women known as Hargila’s Army is leading a conservation effort to save the world’s largest endangered stork, an extravagant-looking animal with piercing blue eyes and an elongated electric-yellow neck.
The group is trying to change the perception of birds as pests, for example by weaving stork designs into traditional textiles. Work also helps women. Many are given tools and training to earn additional income.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The biggest concert in Europe for a year
Barcelona hosted on Saturday The biggest indoor rock concert in Europe since the start of the pandemic, with 5,000 tickets sold.
A hospital team had helped test spectators for Covid-19 ahead of the event, using a smaller concert last December as a model at another Barcelona venue, the Sala Apolo. (Six people tested positive before Saturday’s concert.)
The concert was “a small but important step towards normalcy,” said Ventura Barba, one of the organizers. But within the Palau de Sant Jordi, which usually has 17,000 people, some coronavirus restrictions remained in place: ticket holders were not allowed to enter the stands and were instead divided into three areas of the track dance, while having to wear FFP2 masks (the European Standard) provided by the organizers.
Organized by a group of Spanish music promoters as part of an initiative called Festivals for Safe Culture, the concert was billed as Europe’s most daring effort to bring thousands of people to a covered venue, with no seats no compulsory social distancing. The only act was Love of Lesbian, a Spanish indie rock band.
“For me, it’s not about whether I really like their music, but being able to feel and experience their music, right next to so many other people,” said one participant.
