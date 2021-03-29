Your Tuesday briefing

George Floyd murder trial begins

Former police officer Derek Chauvin faces manslaughter, second degree murder and third degree murder charges in the death of George Floyd. Mr. Chauvin kept his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck on a street corner in Minneapolis in May before he died.

The case is being argued in Minneapolis criminal court. To follow our live updates.

Mr. Floyd’s death sparked protests across the United States and around the world against police brutality and a racial justice ruling that touched everything from public monuments to the names of sports teams.

The case will be focus on the cause of death: In its opening remarks, the defense argued that Mr. Floyd’s death was caused by his underlying heart disease, drug use and “the adrenaline rushing through his body.” Prosecutors viewed video footage captured by a bystander of Mr. Chauvin holding his knee to Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The prosecution told jurors that Mr. Chauvin had used more force than was reasonable.

The jury: the racial composition of the 12 jurors was closely watched. The group includes two white men, four white women, three black men, a black woman and two women who identify as mixed race, according to information provided by the court.