Your Tuesday briefing

Hello. We cover the start of Derek Chauvin’s trial in the George Floyd murder and China’s plans for a new world order.
George Floyd murder trial begins
Former police officer Derek Chauvin faces manslaughter, second degree murder and third degree murder charges in the death of George Floyd. Mr. Chauvin kept his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck on a street corner in Minneapolis in May before he died.
The case is being argued in Minneapolis criminal court. To follow our live updates.
Mr. Floyd’s death sparked protests across the United States and around the world against police brutality and a racial justice ruling that touched everything from public monuments to the names of sports teams.
The case will be focus on the cause of death: In its opening remarks, the defense argued that Mr. Floyd’s death was caused by his underlying heart disease, drug use and “the adrenaline rushing through his body.” Prosecutors viewed video footage captured by a bystander of Mr. Chauvin holding his knee to Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The prosecution told jurors that Mr. Chauvin had used more force than was reasonable.
The jury: the racial composition of the 12 jurors was closely watched. The group includes two white men, four white women, three black men, a black woman and two women who identify as mixed race, according to information provided by the court.
Quote: “America is on trial to see if we have gotten to the point where we can hold the police accountable if they break the law,” longtime civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton said outside the courthouse .
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are highly effective, new report shows
The Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are proven to be very effective in preventing symptomatic and asymptomatic infections under real conditions, reported federal health researchers.
There has been a debate over whether people who have been vaccinated can still get asymptomatic infections and pass the virus on to others. The results suggest that transmission can be extremely unlikely.
Disturbing variants were circulating at the time of the study by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the vaccines still provided potent protection.
Details: Consistent with clinical trial data, a two-dose regimen prevented 90 percent of infections two weeks after the second stroke. One dose prevented 80 percent of infections two weeks after vaccination.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
the the origins of the coronavirus remain unclear in a new report from the World Health Organization and China, and experts recommend further studies and research. It’s unclear whether Beijing will let experts dig further. Western officials have expressed concern that the Chinese government had too much influence in the report writing process.
Nepal received a donation of 800,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China after shipments from India were delayed. China and India are fighting for influence in Nepal.
Johnson & Johnson said it will provide its single dose vaccine for the African Union Member States, as the continent experiences a slow rollout of vaccines, an increase in cases and worries about further mutations.
China seeks to lead anti-US alliance
President Biden wants to forge an “alliance of democracies”. China clearly means that he has his own alliances.
China hopes to position itself as the main challenger to an international order led by the U.S. The world is increasingly divided into separate ideological camps, if not purely, with China and the United States hoping to attract supporters, wrote our Beijing office manager.
Quote: “They’re actually trying to build an argument like, ‘We are the most responsible power. We are not spoilers or an axis of evil, ”John Delury, professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, said of China’s strategy.
Related: The Communist Party’s youth wing and official news outlets have used captivating memes and hashtags to unleash a tsunami of nationalist fury over Xinjiang cotton. Here is how did it come together.
THE LAST NEWS
In the Indian state of Assam, a group of women known as Hargila’s Army is leading a conservation effort to save the world’s largest endangered stork. The group is trying to change the perception of birds as pests, for example by weaving stork designs into traditional textiles. Work also helps women. Many are given tools and training to earn additional income.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Navalny vs. Putin
Anton Troianovski, Times Bureau Chief in Moscow, spoke to our colleagues at The Morning about Aleksei Navalny, the loudest critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Navalny is serving a sentence in a Russian prison camp. Here is an exerpt.
What is the current situation?
Navalny is in jail and his lawyers say his health is declining. The past year also saw the advent of a new phase: the arrests and crackdown on the Navalny protests were the most severe Russia has seen under Putin. He has tried to stifle dissent, but young people oppose him in extraordinary numbers – only 31% want Putin to remain president, according to one. recent poll.
This month, the Russian government said it was slowing access to Twitter. Why is this important?
Putin built his image and his power by controlling television – which has always been his greatest weapon – but the internet remains essentially free in Russia. This is an experiment to see what Putin can do to crush the remaining freedoms the Russians have.
And after?
Navalny’s team have pledged to hold another nationwide protest once 500,000 people register; they did not give a date. After that, the next big moment could be around the parliamentary elections in September. This is when Putin’s opponents of all stripes will really try to organize opposition in the Kremlin. The opposition will find ways to keep up the pressure and the Kremlin will find ways to fight back even harder.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
What to cook
