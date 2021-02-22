Your Tuesday briefing

500,000 deaths approaching and signs of receding

The United States is approaching 500,000 known coronavirus-related deaths Monday, a staggering death toll that is higher than in any country in the world.

In just one year, Covid-19 has become a leading cause of death in the United States, rivaling heart disease and cancer, and dramatically lowering life expectancy. More Americans have died from Covid-19 than they did during World Wars I and II and the Vietnam War combined.

We will cover the people we lost and the grief that touched every corner of America. Grief “never goes away,” said Moses Jones’ nephew in Chicago. “She would have done so much,” said the mother of Helen Etuk, a student from North Texas on the way to becoming a pediatrician.

But it comes amid encouraging news: new cases, hospitalizations and deaths slowed down drastically. Experts attribute the progress to increased adherence to social distancing and mask wear, seasonality of the virus, and a build-up of natural immunity among groups with high rates of existing infection.