Your Tuesday briefing

Myanmar’s return to full military rule

After Myanmar generals seized power in coup, state television broadcast a statement in which the military attempted to justify its extreme measures. He said there was voter fraud in the November elections, when Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy, won an even bigger landslide than five years ago. .

The coup returns the country to full military rule after a short period of quasi-democracy that began in 2011, when the military, which had been in power since 1962, instituted parliamentary elections and other reforms.

A One-year state of emergency is in place, with full authority transferred to the army chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The round of criticism from the military continued Monday evening and the country’s telecommunications networks suffered constant disruption.

These photos taken during the day when the country’s democratic experience collapsed.

Here is what we know on events.