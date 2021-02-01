Your Tuesday briefing
Myanmar’s return to full military rule
After Myanmar generals seized power in coup, state television broadcast a statement in which the military attempted to justify its extreme measures. He said there was voter fraud in the November elections, when Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy, won an even bigger landslide than five years ago. .
The coup returns the country to full military rule after a short period of quasi-democracy that began in 2011, when the military, which had been in power since 1962, instituted parliamentary elections and other reforms.
A One-year state of emergency is in place, with full authority transferred to the army chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The round of criticism from the military continued Monday evening and the country’s telecommunications networks suffered constant disruption.
These photos taken during the day when the country’s democratic experience collapsed.
Here is what we know on events.
From our correspondent: “The mood in Myanmar seems to be a state of shock,” said Hannah Beech, Times bureau chief for Southeast Asia. “The muscular memory of how to face a military dictatorship lives on in all who survived the bad old days, but few expected another coup and the full imposition of military rule.
Quivering tensions: Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi’s relationship with the military had faltered. Her detention on Monday put an abrupt end to the theory that she could strike a workable balance between civilian and military power. At the end, she couldn’t protect her people, nor appease the generals.
The latest adjustments, announced on Friday, include strict border closures and increased police checks for rule violations, in addition to a strict curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Schools and businesses remain open. But surveys in France have shown weariness with restrictions, and growls about rules are increasing in some quarters.
Critics say Mr Macron may just be delaying the inevitable and may be forced to change course if cases start to escalate. His plan is partly rooted in the relative stability of the pandemic in France, where the number of new daily cases has slowly increased and there has been no sudden surge in hospitalizations.
Related: Pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced that it make available 75 million additional vaccine doses in the coming months in the European Union, where vaccinations are delayed.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
-
A team of experts from the World Health Organization investigating the origin of the pandemic has started his mission in Wuhan, In China, by visiting some of the first places affected by the coronavirus: a live animal market, a hospital and a disease control center.
-
In a study posted on Monday, researchers found that Covid-19 survivors had much higher antibody levels after the first and second doses of a vaccine and might only need one injection.
-
One million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in South Africa on Monday, paving the way for the country to begin immunizing its population of nearly 60 million.
The US economy heals
The US economy will return to its pre-pandemic size around the middle of this year, according to a new forecast from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office – even though Congress no longer approves aid in the event of a pandemic. But it will be years before anyone laid off by the pandemic can find a job.
Illuminating perspectives is the result of large sectors of the economy adjusting better and faster than expected to the pandemic, as well as increased growth thanks to a $ 900 billion economic assistance package that Congress passed in December.
The budget office expects the unemployment rate to fall to 5.3% by the end of the year, from 8.4% in July. The economy is expected to grow 3.7% this year.
Stimulus response: President Biden met with Republican senators who are pushing for a much smaller alternative to his $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill to face the toll of the pandemic. Administration officials have warned that he will not accept their reduction proposal.
If you have 15 minutes, it’s worth it
The case of the serial sperm donor
Dutch musician fathered hundreds of children in more than a dozen countries, leaving some families worried about the complications of having so many unwittingly tied children. Although a patchwork of laws apparently control who can donate sperm and how often, in practice sperm banks are poorly regulated.
“Children are the victims in this case,” said a lawyer in the Netherlands who was contacted by 12 mothers who used the donor’s sperm. “The only thing these women can do is go out there and hope everyone in the world knows that this guy shouldn’t be used.
Here is what else is happening
Grenfell Tower: In Britain, the Labor Party is put pressure on the government to help homeowners whose apartments are shrouded in the hazardous flammable material that caused the fatal tower fire in 2017.
Great technology: A spate of fatalities among exhausted employees has reopened a debate over the highly stressful work culture of Chinese tech companies. The government and ordinary citizens have started to criticize companies once seen as symbols of China’s superpower status.
Instantaneous: Above, Hoboken, NJ, Monday, during the biggest snowstorm for parts of the northeast in years. Blizzard-like conditions prompted officials in many cities to close the Covid vaccination and testing sites, threatening to derail much-needed progress.
Audience of a: The organizers of the Goteborg Film Festival, Scandinavia’s largest film event, offered one person the possibility of showing the 70 films alone on a remote island off the west coast of Sweden.
Lives lived: The actor Dustin Diamond, best known for playing Screech on “Saved by the Bell”, has died at age 44. He announced last month that he had lung cancer.
Cook: This baked rice with white beans, leeks and lemons is inspired by prasorizo, the classic Greek dish with rice and leeks.
Make: The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but for some, being single made it more difficult. Recognizing these difficulties can help.
Trip: Walking on fire (by proxy) in a small village in northern Greece.
At home has our best suggestions on how to live a full and cultivated life during the pandemic, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do.
And now for the Back Story on …
The joys of watching others clean up
Vacuum floors, scrub bathtubs, fold laundry. This isn’t just a list of household things to do, it’s also a list of what you’ll find on a popular genre of YouTube channel, in videos such as “Clean With Me” or “Extreme Clean”.
Some people watch these videos as motivation while cleaning their house, while others use them as inspiration – especially during the pandemic, when a lot of people need a lift. “Influencers play the role of cheerleader and best friend, compassionate about the mess and coming up with strategies to deal with it,” Ronda Kaysen of The Times writes.
The genre also has an ambitious quality, similar to home improvement TV shows. The houses are generally large, with large kitchens. The videos are set to soothing music and their stars are often young women. Videos reframe and monetize their work.
Jessica Tull launched her channel in 2017 to make friends while at home with young children. “My ex-husband laughed at me” Ms Tull told The Times. He said there was no way she could make a living cleaning the house on YouTube. Today, she has over half a million subscribers and YouTube is her full-time job.
