Your Tuesday briefing

The joys of watching others clean up

Vacuum floors, scrub bathtubs, fold laundry. This isn’t just a list of household things to do – it’s also a list of what you’ll find on a popular genre of YouTube channel, in videos such as “Clean With Me” or “Extreme Clean”. The morning newsletter looked at why videos are so popular.

The videos are largely motivational: some people watch them while cleaning their house, and others use them as inspiration – especially during the pandemic, when a lot of people need a lift. “Influencers play the role of cheerleader and best friend, compassionate about the mess and coming up with strategies to deal with it,” Ronda Kaysen of The Times writes.

The genre also has an ambitious quality, similar to home improvement TV shows. The houses are generally large, with large kitchens. The videos are set to soothing music and their stars are often young women. Videos reframe and monetize their work.

Jessica Tull launched her channel in 2017 to make friends while at home with young children. “My ex-husband laughed at me” Tull told the Times. He said there was no way she could make a living cleaning the house on YouTube. She has over half a million subscribers and YouTube is her full-time job.

