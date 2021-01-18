Your Tuesday briefing

Europe welcomes Biden, but they won’t wait for him

After four years of a sometimes tumultuous transatlantic relationship, the European Union is hungry for “political climate change” and cooperation under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden. But if, as European leaders suspect, the new president finds himself absorbed by domestic problems, the continent will not put its own agenda on hold.

Moreover, after four years of President Trump’s antagonism towards Europe, Europeans are more convinced than before that the alliance cannot mean subordination to Washington and that it requires more European capacity to act alone.

Analysis: This European concern about a more withdrawn United States is legitimate, said Charles Kupchan of the Council on Foreign Relations. “You have in Biden someone who understands that the main threat to the national security of the United States at the moment is us,” that is, the Americans themselves, Kupchan said. .

President Trump: the the chaos that peaked in the final weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency will survive his tenure as Washington braces for potential violence during inauguration week. It is unclear when President Nancy Pelosi officially sends the indictment article to the Senate accusing Mr. Trump of “incitement to insurgency”.