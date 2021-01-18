Your Tuesday briefing
Europe welcomes Biden, but they won’t wait for him
After four years of a sometimes tumultuous transatlantic relationship, the European Union is hungry for “political climate change” and cooperation under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden. But if, as European leaders suspect, the new president finds himself absorbed by domestic problems, the continent will not put its own agenda on hold.
Moreover, after four years of President Trump’s antagonism towards Europe, Europeans are more convinced than before that the alliance cannot mean subordination to Washington and that it requires more European capacity to act alone.
Analysis: This European concern about a more withdrawn United States is legitimate, said Charles Kupchan of the Council on Foreign Relations. “You have in Biden someone who understands that the main threat to the national security of the United States at the moment is us,” that is, the Americans themselves, Kupchan said. .
President Trump: the the chaos that peaked in the final weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency will survive his tenure as Washington braces for potential violence during inauguration week. It is unclear when President Nancy Pelosi officially sends the indictment article to the Senate accusing Mr. Trump of “incitement to insurgency”.
A worldwide chess stunt throughout a year
Governments and public health organizations around the world have responded slowly and ineffectively to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an interim report by a panel of the World Health Organization scheduled for release today.
Flawed assumptions, inefficient planning and slow responses have helped fuel a pandemic that killed over two million people and infected over 95 million. Time and time again, the report concludes, those responsible for protection and leadership often did neither.
Investigators said they did not understand why the WHO waited until January 30 to declare an international health emergency, or why these clear warning signs were often ignored.
Quote: “We have failed in our collective ability to come together in solidarity to create a protective network of human security,” wrote the Independent Group for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.
In other developments:
How insufficient oxygen killed Covid-19 patients in Egypt
A video showing chaos in a Covid area of a hospital in El Husseineya, Egypt went viral on social media this month, sparking outrage across the country. The footage, filmed by Ahmed Nafei, a relative of one of the four patients who died in one night, appeared to show the hospital was running out of oxygen. The government was quick to deny the episode.
Speaking to witnesses and analyzing the footage, our investigative journalists found that the the oxygen shortage was the result of an avalanche of problems to the hospital. By the time the patients were suffocating in the intensive care unit, an emergency oxygen delivery that had been ordered was already hours behind and a supplemental oxygen system had failed.
Quote: “The whole world can admit there is a problem, but we cannot,” said a doctor at the hospital.
If you have 7 minutes, it’s worth it
A painting adored by thieves
In August, “Two Laughing Boys with a Mug of Beer”, a 17th century painting by Frans Hals, has disappeared for the third time since 1988. With a curatorial value of over $ 10 million, the work is usually kept in a tiny Dutch museum and has become a magnet for burglars.
Does his brushwork contain a clue to a hidden treasure or a secret code? Could he be coveted by a cult that worships Hals, or maybe beer? The answer, experts say, is probably more pedestrian: “They know they can get some money out of someone,” said the founder of Art Recovery International.
Aleksei Navalny: A judge ordered Russian opposition leader to be jailed for 30 days pending trial. Mr Navalny was arrested on Sunday evening upon arriving in Moscow from Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve agent attack.
China: As most countries around the world grapple with further lockdowns and layoffs during the pandemic, China economy rebounded after country essentially brought coronavirus under control.
New #MeToo: Hundreds of testimonies from people who claim to be victims of incest have collected around the hashtag #Metooinceste on Twitter, after a scandal in which Olivier Duhamel, a leading French intellectual, was accused of abusing his teenage stepson.
Brexi; The UK chemicals industry, worth £ 33bn (or around $ 45bn) a year, is facing Increased costs due to the increasing regulatory burden of chemicals, creating complications for companies that produce everything from marine paint to shampoo.
Instantaneous: Above, former climbing champion Lai Chi-wai climbing a Hong Kong skyscraper the Saturday. Over the course of 10 hours, Mr. Lai soared 800 feet on the glass facade of the 1,050-foot Nina Tower, raising $ 735,000 to fund research on a robotic exoskeleton for patients with spinal cord injuries. .
NASCAR goes virtual: When the pandemic ended motorsport, the industry turned to racing simulation. Ten months later, the bet seems to be paying off.
Courthouse drama: Black artists and activists in Birmingham, England claim the city’s largest performance venue, the Birmingham Repertory Theater, has sold the rental of its auditoriums to the criminal justice system.
What we read: This long reading of the Financial Times on how the foreclosure caused a crisis of creativity. It’s a powerful reminder of the value of chance and spontaneity.
And now for the Back Story on …
Banner titles for tumultuous times
How do you mark the most significant events when the news is already so relentlessly remarkable? At the New York Times, one way is the headlines.
A banner title is usually one that spans the front page or on a newspaper’s website. It uses giant letters and bold type to convey the magnitude of a news item, pushing other articles out of its way.
There have been plenty of headlines on the front pages of The Times this winter – more than usual, according to Tom Jolly, the newspaper’s editor.
“It’s remarkable,” he says. “It’s definitely a reflection of our world and all of the major events that made 2020 so memorable – and also make 2021 memorable.”
An “event title” is even bolder than a banner. The newspaper’s only top word printed on Jan. 14 – “Impeached” – was discussed by several Times editors in conversations that took place late at night, Tom said.
Although such titles are usually reserved for presidential election results, it is an extraordinary time. In the past three months, this ultra-dramatic layout has already been used three times. And cash.
Here are some of the headlines:
When former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, the fog of an election too close began to dissipate.
After President Trump falsely claimed widespread election fraud robbed him of victory, The Times called election officials in every state.
And two days after the siege of Trump supporters on Capitol Hill, Democrats laid the groundwork for the impeachment of the president for the second time.
That’s all for today. See you tomorrow, with the latest news from The Times.
– Natasha
