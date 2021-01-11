Your Tuesday briefing

Pair: To create a healthy habit, find someone (or something) to hold you accountable.

And now for the Back Story…

On performing and taking notes at the same time

During a 24-hour race, reporter Jen A. Miller attempted to interview as many of her fellow runners as she could. Here’s how she did it, taken from the Times Insider original.

When I signed up to run a 24 hour race starting at 9 a.m. on New Years Eve and ending at 9 a.m. on New Years Day, I knew I had to realize it.

But management and reporting would be a logistical challenge.

The race took place on a paved loop just under a mile; whoever recorded the most kilometers within the time window would be the winner. We took tours which meant I saw the same people over and over again. I interviewed as many runners as I could from the start so we were fresh, excited and consistent.

Even though the reported version of the race takes place at a reliable speed (so I hope), the race itself was very long and – to be frank – boring.

Since it was such a long race, the runners moved slower than they typically would in something like a marathon. When I saw other runners walking, I would catch up and walk at their pace and do the interview along the way.

Towards dawn I ended up doing two full laps with future winner Michael Gagliardi who did 125 laps for 123.87 miles. I was foggy at the time, so I called him after the race to make sure my memory was correct. It led him to tell me things that he had been too frozen to tell me on the course, including how he had made it through the night remembering that with each passing hour another part of the world was celebrating the night. new Year.