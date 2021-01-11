Your Tuesday briefing
Democrats move forward with impeachment
House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol last week. Republicans blocked a separate move asking Vice President Mike Pence to strip Mr Trump of power under the 25th Amendment, meaning the House is expected to call a full vote on the measure, possibly today.
If Mr Pence does not intervene “within 24 hours” of the passage of the measure and the president does not resign, House leaders said they would travel on Wednesday to consider the impeachment resolution on the field, just a week after the attack.
More than 210 Democrats have pledged to load, just shy of a majority in the House. Several Republicans are said to have considered voting for impeachment for the first time, although party leaders have opposed it.
Opinion: Representing David Cicilline, one of the authors of the impeachment article, does its business.
Repercussions: A number of companies and other important institutions cut ties with Mr. Trump since the attack on the Capitol.
U.S. coronavirus death toll exceeds 375,000
The surge in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the United States is reflected in terrible new statistics: The seven-day average of virus-related deaths topped 3,000 per day, reaching 3,249 on Sunday. On average, more than 250,000 cases per day have been reported in the past week. And the cumulative total of virus deaths topped 375,000 on Monday, according to a New York Times database.
Overcrowded health facilities also find it difficult to immunize people. As states and counties are largely responsible for arranging logistics themselves, the program is anything but smooth: From Monday, less than nine million people had obtained at least one shot, well below the federal target of 20 million or more as of Dec. 31.
The priesthood is still beyond the reach of Catholic women
Pope Francis has amended the laws of the Catholic Church to formally allow women to be Bible readers at Mass, to serve at the altar and to distribute Communion, although he does not allow them to become deacons or priests.
In many countries, Catholic women are already carrying out these tasks. But by amending the Code of Canon Law, which establishes the rules of Catholic practice, Francis removed the possibility that conservative bishops could prohibit women from these roles.
In a note, the Vatican said the Pope wanted to make it clear that “what is under discussion are lay ministries, ‘fundamentally distinct from the ordained ministry which is received by the sacrament of holy orders.” »The hierarchy of the Church, including Francis, has clearly shown over the past decades that the ordination of women priests is not on the table.
Analysis: The executive order in itself “is not a radical change,” said Kate McElwee of the Women’s Ordination Conference. “But the church recognizing practices widely accepted by Catholics around the world and taking steps to be more inclusive is a radical thing,” she added.
If you have 7 minutes, it’s worth it
Withered hopes in Kashmir
Once a popular destination for Western and Indian visitors, Kashmir, above, was in shock for over a year. First, India called on the security forces tighten on the region because its autonomy was destroyed. Then the coronavirus hit. Now the tourism-dependent region has come to a virtual halt, with soldiers filling the streets.
Here is what else is happening
Indonesian crash: The sleepy island of Lancang has become a base for search and recovery operations since the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight 182 on Saturday with 62 people on board.
New Director of the CIA: President-elect Joe Biden selected William Burns, a career State Department official who led the US delegation in secret talks with Iran, to head the spy agency.
Reproductive rights: A human rights group in Northern Ireland is take legal action against the UK government due to its inability to provide access to abortion, highlighting the continued fight for safe abortion more than a year after the procedure was legalized in the region.
Yemen: The United States plans to designate the Houthi rebels as a foreign terrorist organization, a gesture that could complicate the delivery of humanitarian aid to a country already on the brink of famine.
Instantaneous: Over the weekend, Madrid had its heaviest snowfall in 50 years, above. At least three people have died after storm Filomena blanketed Spain’s capital with more than a foot and a half of snow, crippling it for days.
Lives lived: Pat Loud, the irrepressible matriarch of the first reality TV series, “An American Family”, who shamelessly exposed the drama of her family life, died at 94.
The rebirth of ‘Sex and the City’: HBO Max announced the return of the hit show about friends who navigate love and careers in New York City, this time in the form of a 10-episode series titled “And Just Like That…” A downside? No Samantha.
What we read: This Associated Press article about a Missouri woman believed to be the last widow in the Civil War, who recently died. “It blew me away,” says Amelia Nierenberg, who writes the schools briefing on the coronavirus.
Now a break from the news
Cook: With a velvety vinaigrette and crunchy chickpeas, this vegan Caesar salad has the tangy-salty-punchy balance of the real deal.
Watch: One of the greatest movies of all time, “The game’s rules”, First shown in 1939, is a film about stealth – and, in all respects, a model of it.
Pair: To create a healthy habit, find someone (or something) to hold you accountable.
Stay busy at home with our At Home Ideas Collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe inside.
And now for the Back Story…
On performing and taking notes at the same time
During a 24-hour race, reporter Jen A. Miller attempted to interview as many of her fellow runners as she could. Here’s how she did it, taken from the Times Insider original.
When I signed up to run a 24 hour race starting at 9 a.m. on New Years Eve and ending at 9 a.m. on New Years Day, I knew I had to realize it.
But management and reporting would be a logistical challenge.
The race took place on a paved loop just under a mile; whoever recorded the most kilometers within the time window would be the winner. We took tours which meant I saw the same people over and over again. I interviewed as many runners as I could from the start so we were fresh, excited and consistent.
Even though the reported version of the race takes place at a reliable speed (so I hope), the race itself was very long and – to be frank – boring.
Since it was such a long race, the runners moved slower than they typically would in something like a marathon. When I saw other runners walking, I would catch up and walk at their pace and do the interview along the way.
Towards dawn I ended up doing two full laps with future winner Michael Gagliardi who did 125 laps for 123.87 miles. I was foggy at the time, so I called him after the race to make sure my memory was correct. It led him to tell me things that he had been too frozen to tell me on the course, including how he had made it through the night remembering that with each passing hour another part of the world was celebrating the night. new Year.
Ten days later, I’m still a little squeaky. I haven’t even started to think about my next race, but I’m finding out what I can do next.
I hope I don’t need the pencil next time.
