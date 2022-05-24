Your Tuesday Briefing

Biden pledges to defend Taiwan against China

President Biden indicated at a news conference in Japan yesterday that he would use military force to defend Taiwan if it were ever attacked by China, dispensing with the “strategic ambiguity” traditionally favored by American presidents, and drawing a firmer line at a time of rising tensions in the region.

Responding to a reporter who asked whether the US would be “willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it comes to that,” Biden simply said yes. “That’s the commitment we made,” he added. The declaration set the stage for fresh tensions between the US and China, which insists that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Though Biden appeared to be suggesting that he would be willing to go further on behalf of Taiwan than he has in helping Ukraine, the White House quickly asserted that its policy had not changed, and that the US would provide Taiwan with the “military means to defend itself” if necessary.

Quotable: “The idea that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not appropriate,” Biden said of Taiwan. “It would dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine. And so it’s a burden that is even stronger.”