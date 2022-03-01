Your Tuesday Briefing

Civilians killed in a deadly assault

The first talks between Ukraine and Russia aimed at halting the Russian invasion were eclipsed yesterday by a deadly Russian rocket assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, that killed at least nine civilians and injured dozens of others. Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, denounced it as a war crime.

The bombardment of a residential area of ​​Kharkiv, which may have included cluster munitions that most nations have agreed to ban, has raised new alarms about how far the Kremlin may go to subjugate its smaller neighbor. Follow the latest updates.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the treaty that bans cluster munitions, which are lethal bomblets dispersed in midair over a wide area, hitting military targets and civilians alike. But their use might well signify a new — and bloodier — chapter in the battle for Ukraine.

As the talks ended with little more than an agreement to meet again, the bombardment signaled a potential turn in the biggest military mobilization in Europe since World War II. Russia has met unexpectedly stiff resistance by Ukrainians and strong condemnation from much of the world.