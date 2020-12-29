Your Tuesday briefing

Prosecutors say the ruse was part of a far-right plot to carry out assassinations for which his refugee alter ego could be blamed, and to spark enough civil unrest to bring down the Federal Republic of Germany. Franco A., as court documents under German privacy laws call him, says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His elaborate double life fell apart after police caught him recovering a loaded handgun he had hidden in a bathroom at Vienna airport.

He will go to trial early next year – just like Germany, in a sense: not just for the administrative failure that allowed a German officer who did not speak Arabic to pose as a refugee for so for a long time, but also for its long-standing complacency in combating far-right extremism.

Quote: “It was truly a shocking moment,” said Aydan Ozoguz, a lawmaker who at the time was the Commissioner for Refugees and Integration. “The asylum system should identify cheaters, without a doubt. But the bigger story is, how could someone like this be a soldier in Germany? “