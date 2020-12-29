Your Tuesday briefing
We cover a german suspected of far-right terrorism, a register for the Spaniards who refuse the vaccine and a united front of former enemies of Tigray.
The double life of Franco A.
For 16 months at the height of the migrant crisis in Europe, Franco A., lieutenant in the German army, pretend to be a Syrian refugee. He darkened his face and hands with his mother’s makeup and applied shoe polish to his beard.
Prosecutors say the ruse was part of a far-right plot to carry out assassinations for which his refugee alter ego could be blamed, and to spark enough civil unrest to bring down the Federal Republic of Germany. Franco A., as court documents under German privacy laws call him, says he was trying to expose flaws in the asylum system. His elaborate double life fell apart after police caught him recovering a loaded handgun he had hidden in a bathroom at Vienna airport.
He will go to trial early next year – just like Germany, in a sense: not just for the administrative failure that allowed a German officer who did not speak Arabic to pose as a refugee for so for a long time, but also for its long-standing complacency in combating far-right extremism.
Quote: “It was truly a shocking moment,” said Aydan Ozoguz, a lawmaker who at the time was the Commissioner for Refugees and Integration. “The asylum system should identify cheaters, without a doubt. But the bigger story is, how could someone like this be a soldier in Germany? “
Spain will register those who refuse Covid vaccines
Although vaccination against Covid-19 is not compulsory in Spain, the country plans to collect and share information with other EU countries on residents who decide to opt out.
“The refusals of vaccination will be kept in a register,” said Salvador Illa, the Minister of Health on Monday. “This is not a public document and will be done with the utmost respect for data confidentiality.” Vaccination, he added, should be seen as “an act of solidarity with our loved ones and our citizenship”.
Spain aims to immunize 2.5 million high priority people by March, starting with residents of nursing homes and the health workers who care for them.
This week Spain became the fourth European nation to reach 50,000 coronavirus deaths, after Italy, Great Britain and France.
Opposition voices: José Luis Martínez-Almeida, spokesman for the Popular Party, criticized the government for a lack of transparency and “a lack of information” about the vaccine, which he said had left many people reluctant to get it.
Here is the latest updates and pandemic cards.
In other developments:
Former enemies fight together in Tigray
For weeks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has denied that soldiers from Eritrea – a country Ethiopia once fought in a brutal war – entered Tigray.
But according to aid workers, refugees, United Nations officials and diplomats, Eritrean soldiers join the fighting in the northern region of Ethiopia, apparently in coordination with Mr. Abiy’s forces, and face credible charges of atrocities against civilians.
Soldiers ransacked refugee camps, committing human rights violations, officials and witnesses said. It is not known how many soldiers are there, but a communication blackout has slowly lifted and more and more accounts are becoming available.
The context: Mr. Abiy and President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea share a common hostility towards the leadership of Tigray. For Mr. Abiy, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front – a party that once ruled Ethiopia – is a dangerous political rival. For Isaias, the feud is personal and dates back to the 1970s, when Eritrea fought for Ethiopia’s independence.
If you have 10 minutes, it’s worth it
Revisiting the invisible corners of the world
For a year with limited travel options, our World Through a Lens series gave Times readers a weekly getaway.
This week, after 40 installments, we pick up on some of the highlights – from the calm waters of Lake Galea in Alaska, above, to the lush Zambian valleys.
Here is what else is happening
American Politics: The House voted Monday night to increase the size of individual stimulus controls at $ 2,000 to $ 600, approving a measure demanded by President Trump and the bold Republicans in the Senate to either approve the heavier sum or challenge the president.
Test in China: Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, who became a citizen journalist during the Wuhan lockdown, was sentenced to four years in prison to document the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. She is the first known person to stand trial for challenging the Chinese government’s rhetoric on the pandemic.
Saudi Women’s Rights: One of the country’s best-known prisoners, activist Loujain al-Hathloul, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. Ms al-Hathloul was first arrested in May 2018 along with others who had pushed to end the ban on driving women in Saudi Arabia.
Instantaneous: Above, one of Italy’s 1,500 pavilions – decorated with primroses, a symbol of the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign – where people can get vaccinated. The slogan of the program: “With a flower, Italy comes back to life.”
Life lessons: The game of life is 50 years old. Invented by Princeton professor John Horton Conway, who died of coronavirus in April, it is a mathematical model of the evolution of life that has developed a strong cult following.
What we read: This BBC article on the concept of “Feierabend”, which helps Germans separate work from free time. “We could learn a lot by setting clear boundaries between the different parts of our day, with simple actions like changing clothes or riding a bike,” writes Melina Delkic of the Briefings team.
Now a break from the news
Cook: This spicy white bean stew with broccoli rabe is ultra flexible and perfect for anyone who cleans their refrigerator. (This is one of our 50 most popular vegetarian recipes from 2020.)
Watch: the historical drama “Dear comrades!” about a massacre of strikers in the Soviet Union in 1962, is flawless, invigorating and at times gloomy, writes our review.
Make: Some people have used 2020 to re-evaluate their relationship to accumulating more things. Here is what they learned in a year without buying anything.
Three days to the end of 2020, take a look at our At Home Ideas Collection on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
And now for the Back Story on …
What it feels like to receive the vaccine
Tens of millions of people are waiting their turn for a coronavirus vaccine, and many are wondering what to expect. The first Americans to be part of the largest immunization program in U.S. history told our reporters about how they felt after.
Vaccine recipients recounted a wide range of responses, from no reaction at all – “I can’t even say I had the vaccine,” said an Iowa City hospital employee – symptoms such as uncontrolled chills and “brain fog”. An assistant nurse in Glendora, Calif., Wondered if the fever he caused was a side effect of the vaccine or a sign that he had been infected by one of his Covid patients.
And there was a dizzying variety of sore arms. Some have compared the pain to that of a flu shot; for others it was much worse.
Dr Matthew Harris, 38, an emergency physician in Great Neck, NY, had been up all night with a fever, shivering under a blanket, after receiving the first vaccine. He had joint pain in his wrists and shoulders which lasted the next day.
He then posted his reaction, with the hashtag #stillworthit. “Everyone has read: ‘It’s the light at the end of the tunnel,’ Dr Harris said in an interview. “But are people going to feel good 100% of the time after this vaccine? No. And if we are not being honest with them, how can we expect them to trust us? “
Most of the vaccinees who spoke to The Times stressed that they had no regrets about receiving the vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration found the vaccines to be sure and remarkably effective. And public health officials say mass vaccination is the only hope of controlling the virus.
